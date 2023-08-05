School board members will be able to serve as volunteer school bus drivers under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Tony Evers, one move to address the bus driver shortage in the state.
The law allows members of a school board to serve as volunteer bus drivers if they hold a valid driver's license, receive an endorsement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and abstain from future school board votes related to school bus drivers.
The move would help alleviate the state’s shortage of school bus drivers as "districts of all sizes across our state are struggling to find drivers to get our kids to school, to their games, and their extracurricular activities,” Evers said in a statement.
“School bus drivers play a critical role in making sure our kids across our state can get to school and back home safely,” Evers said in the statement. “This legislation is critical for reducing barriers and helping expand the pool of available folks who can fill these important roles. While there is still more work we must do to address challenges districts are facing to find more drivers, this new bipartisan law is a critical first step.”
Previously, school board members were prohibited from volunteering as school bus drivers under the doctrine of incompatibility of office, under which no public official could hold a second position of public employment that may conflict with the other position’s duties or interests. Exceptions for school board members include serving as a volunteer coach, an extracurricular adviser and, now, a volunteer school bus driver.
Much of the push to pass the law came from New Glarus. In April, New Glarus School District President William Oemichen testified to the Wisconsin Senate Education Committee that a school bus driver was told they could no longer drive the school bus when they had been elected to the school board earlier that year.
“The school board member, and potentially other members of our school board, would like to volunteer as school bus drivers, particularly in times of high need,” Oemichen said. “This is consistent with our desire to serve our community.”
Allowing school board members to drive school buses would help address the town’s shortage of such drivers, Oemichen said. Over 50% of school bus contractors in Wisconsin and across the country are experiencing a 6% to 15% driver shortage, according to testimony provided by Cherie Hime, executive director of the Wisconsin School Bus Association, a lobbying organization that promotes transportation safety policies in the state.
“WSBA believes that allowing school board members the opportunity to become a school bus driver would increase the pool of potential drivers,” Hime said in a statement shared with the Cap Times. “The net benefit of this change would likely result in additional school bus driver candidates that would go a long way to alleviating the current shortage of school bus drivers that roughly 50% of Wisconsin’s school children rely on to transport them to school.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District has experienced a shortage of school bus drivers for years, and the shortage has forced the school district to shift many of the schools’ start and end times during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. As a result, some schools in the district were starting class as early as 7:33 a.m., while four elementary schools didn’t begin their school day until 9:10 a.m.
The driver shortage in Wisconsin was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hime said.
“Since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools had to cancel or change bus routes due to the lack of school bus drivers,” Hime said. “Drivers left for other jobs that were available when schools were shut down and many did not return. A strong economy and low unemployment are also factors that have contributed to the driver shortage.”