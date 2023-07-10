Gov. Tony Evers authorized Wisconsin's veterans agency to conduct a study into the finances of the three state-run veterans homes after two of them experienced budget shortfalls due to declines in the number of residents.
The study, which passed the state Legislature in the 2023-25 biennial budget, will focus on identifying sources of the homes’ financial problems ahead of the next budget cycle. It does not, however, extend to an investigation into the quality of care despite calls from lawmakers to conduct an audit into the homes’ treatment of residents and chronic staffing shortages.
Republicans in the state Legislature originally limited the study only to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, the largest of the veterans homes, but Evers used his partial veto authority to remove specific references to King. In his veto message, Evers said he widened the scope of the study to include all state veterans homes to allow “the department to complete a more thorough review of the needs of our veterans homes.”
“I object to the limited nature of this study,” Evers said in his veto message. “In my budget, I proposed a comprehensive analysis of the long-term care needs of all Wisconsin veterans, not just those who may choose to live at King.”
In addition to the King home, located in Waupaca County, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs runs a veterans home in Union Grove and contracts operations at a home in Chippewa Falls. Eligible residents include veterans, their spouses, spouses of deceased veterans and Gold Star parents whose children were killed during their service.
The budget also allocates $10 million from the state’s general fund to state veterans homes during the 2023-24 fiscal year and instructs WDVA to develop a master plan to guide future decision-making about the homes. The money will cover the estimated cost of operations at the homes through 2025, according to department spokesperson Colleen Flaherty.
The study into the homes’ finances follows years of financial difficulty that primarily stem from declines in the number of residents seeking care at the facilities, according to a report from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, a nonpartisan agency that provides fiscal analyses for the state Legislature.
“Veterans are important to all of us,” Joint Finance Committee co-chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in May. “We care about them and we need to make sure the facilities are sustainable.”
In 2018, King housed an annual average of 598 residents, most of whom paid to stay at King through Medicaid. But by 2022, residency had fallen to 312, and as of April 2023, the home’s census counted 294 total residents.
Union Grove follows a similar story: average annual residency fell from 155 in 2018 to 71 as of April 2023. The Chippewa Falls home has remained relatively stable, with an average of 71 residents in 2018 compared to 68 in 2023.
As a result, the King and Union Grove veterans homes have slowly lost revenue each year. Union Grove’s budget surplus shrunk from $3.7 million during the 2019-20 fiscal year to $1.7 million during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
King went from running a $4.9 million surplus in 2017-18 to a $5.9 million deficit in 2021-22.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau’s report attributes declining residency rates to a decrease in demand as veterans increasingly turn to private nursing home care options over state-funded homes. There are also fewer and fewer veterans to care for — the population of Wisconsin veterans aged 65 years or older decreases by approximately 2% to 2.5% every year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“If the census continues to go down, they will suffer greater and greater deficits, and with the deficits, they will have to cut more and more positions to make up for those losses,” said Chris Sekerka, a former King employee who worked in food service, emergency response and security from 2015 to 2021.
Concerns about care
The lack of any investigation into the quality of care veterans receive at the Wisconsin veterans homes concerns Sekerka, who called on the Legislature to conduct an audit into how the homes are being managed during an informational hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Labor Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs in April.
In a 2016 investigation by the Cap Times, residents, family members and former staff residents allegedly experienced filthy conditions, medical errors and neglect at King. Similarly, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into two resident deaths at King last year found residents and family members who alleged medical errors and neglect harmed the health of residents who lived at King and Union Grove.
“What I’m asking them to do is look at the leadership and how they’re running the homes,” Sekerka told the Cap Times. “Money doesn’t solve all your problems here.”
The state last conducted an audit of the care provided at the home in 2017 and found that King received fewer federal citations than comparable nursing homes. Since 2017, King received 59 federal citations and paid $3,250 in fines, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Diane Lynch, division of homes administrator at WDVA, said during the April hearing that the agency provides high quality care despite the recent financial difficulties.
“I'm confident when I say our state veterans homes provide good quality care," Lynch said. "Our members are happy in their homes, our staff truly care for their veterans, and we will continue to work towards quality improvements."
Lawmakers voiced support for additional oversight into the care at the homes during the April hearing, but the Legislature has not yet approved any new measures to study it.
The state veterans homes operate “under a high level of oversight” by both the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, said Flaherty, but “more oversight is always welcome.”
“WDVA has been proactive in assessing the quality of care and making changes to improve, and Governor Evers’ move to expand the scope of the study will give the department more tools for improvement and future planning to ensure a continuation of high-quality care for residents at our homes,” Flaherty told the Cap Times in an email.
Additionally, as the census decreased, the King home experienced cuts to services and amenities for residents, including ending its fire and law enforcement services and outsourcing laboratory and radiology services. Some cuts occurred even when the home brought in millions of dollars more in revenue than it spent during the 2015-16 fiscal year, the Cap Times reported in 2016.
These cuts to services also contribute to the home’s declining census, Sekerka said.
“King brought in veterans from all over the state because of what it had to offer,” he said. “When you start taking away those services and make it just another nursing home, why would somebody consider sending their loved one a greater distance when it offers nothing more than the nursing care they can get in their local community?”
With the authorization of the study, Sekerka hopes the Legislature will focus more on the facilities’ quality of care.
“I'm hoping that now the budget is settled, they will move forward with an audit and look at not only the finances, but how things are run,” Sekerka said. “Are they doing the best for the veterans and the employees there?”