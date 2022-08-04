Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday alongside Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake that $8 million is being distributed to the state's emergency medical services.
“This grant will help us. We're very well supported by our community, the community of Wausau,” the city’s fire chief Robert Barteck said. “But at the end of it, there's only so many dollars in the budget year, and municipalities have to make tough choices and fire chiefs have to make tough choices about what we can fund and what we can't fund.”
Provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, the money was distributed to public ambulance service providers, like fire departments, that receive grants through the Funding Assistance Program (FAP). This additional funding of $24,390 for each awardee can be used to purchase and upgrade equipment, vehicles and other necessities.
In Marathon County, the Wausau Fire Department will receive up to $32,800 in funding, a combination of these latest funds and other grants. Evers and Timberlake visited the Wausau department Tuesday.
Barteck said the funding will improve Marathon County EMS for years to come by giving the department the ability to invest in new equipment, training and other needed updates and expansions.
The $8 million funding comes as part of the $32 million investment into EMS providers that Evers announced in his 2022 State of the State address. The funding includes investment into EMS across that state, especially in rural communities, and flex grant funding for smaller EMS providers that don’t qualify for other state grants.
Struggling rural EMS
Rural Wisconsin has been hit hard by a lack of consistent funding, availability of resources and staffing struggles.
Some departments across the state have been able to upgrade EMS services through grants and other EMS dollars. Evers took a tour of emergency service providers Tuesday in Peshtigo and Westby to see how some of the grant money previously awarded is being spent.
Peshtigo received more than $3 million in grants through the neighborhood investment grant program to expand telemedicine and add two EMS facilities. Ten Marinette County EMS providers will also receive $244,00 in funding through FAP grants.
Westby EMS providers received $15,000 from the healthcare infrastructure capital grant, which helped the department purchase a new CPR device. In Vernon County, Westby and other surrounding emergency medical service providers are eligible to get more than $91,500 in grant money.
Many rural EMS providers are volunteer-led organizations. Chief Barteck said volunteers, specifically those interested in training at the paramedic level, have been hard to come by.
Wausau Fire, a professional, full-time career department, is “unique” because it serves rural and urban areas by providing critical EMS care for areas that are understaffed. The department contracts its service with five surrounding townships and several area rural EMS providers.
“Marathon County, being northcentral Wisconsin, doesn't have a lot of advanced life support ambulance providers,” Barteck said. “Wausau Fire is a great example of a department that’s serving a very urban centric core… but then we also, because of our proximity to such rural areas, are able to take the great medicine, the great training that we have and share that.”
“One minute we're taking care of a stabbing and the next we're taking care of somebody who got hit by a tractor,” Barteck said. “We’re able to assist them and fill that gap, so we are really essential to the EMS system in this region of the state.”
EMS support
In a press release, Evers said “first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most.”
He said EMS providers and local partners have been “doing more with less, having to make tough decisions” like reducing or cutting services.
“All EMS systems in Wisconsin are feeling strain with recruitment or retention issues, COVID policies changes, drastically fluctuating — now rising — call volumes.” Barteck said. “We are fully staffed with paramedic ambulances, and we've got four ambulances. That’s about 87% of our call volume, and so we’re feeling very strained.”
When it comes to the work being done, Barteck said grants and funding opportunities like this one are crucial for EMS across the state.
“I really feel like the governor and the DHS secretary are really listening to us as leaders, but then also the people who’re out on the street doing the work,” Barteck said. “The announcement that we're going to receive (almost) $33,000 is a great announcement for us, and the fact that we can use that money to buy some needed equipment and provide some much needed additional training.”