Health information technology is more complicated than rocket science.
Or, at least that’s what Epic Systems leaders told employees and customers at the health care records company’s annual Users Group Meeting on Tuesday.
Each year, Epic’s partner hospitals and health insurance companies from around the globe gather at its “intergalactic headquarters” in Verona to discuss the company’s past and preview its future. The highlight is always Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner’s keynote address, where she dresses as whimsical characters like Lucille Ball’s titular character from “I Love Lucy.”
To match this year’s theme, “Midnight at the Museum,” Faulkner donned pilot’s gear in a homage to another female pioneer, Amelia Earhart, as she delivered her hour-long address to a crowd of thousands from 15 countries in Epic’s 11,500-seat Deep Space auditorium. Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, but disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe.
Faulkner outlined her vision for a seamlessly connected health care ecosystem using a mix of lighthearted anecdotes and information about new technologies.
“We’ll get an overview of the places of care that have data or need data about the patient,” Faulkner told the crowd. “We are building a nationwide health IT infrastructure to connect the different parts of health care.”
One of Epic’s proposed improvements is an algorithm designed to optimize surgery and specialist scheduling.
According to Epic implementation executive Tina Perkins, operating rooms often sit idle for hours due to changes in doctors’ schedules. Epic’s new algorithm will find those times and rearrange the schedule to fill those gaps with more procedures, reducing patient wait times and increasing hospital revenue.
“If (organizations) can better understand where they’re using their resources, where they could best use their staff time, how they could run more efficiently, then they can lower health care costs,” Epic researcher Danessa Sandman said.
Epic also completed their move from locally-installed software to a web-based platform – a feat Faulkner claimed took 24 million cups of coffee and even more lines of code. Software developer Caleb Cox said the move will increase access and make upgrades easier.
“It wasn’t just a technology transition,” Cox said. “It was also an opportunity for us to make the software a lot more usable.”
Big data, bigger plans
Tuesday’s biggest announcements were new developments in Cosmos, Epic’s massive database of personal health information.
Over three-quarters of Americans have a clinical record in the Epic system, according to Faulkner’s presentation. That widespread supply of health information is the foundation of the Cosmos database, which currently includes 149 million patients at hospitals in all 50 states. The data has been used by researchers across the country to study everything from the effectiveness of COVID treatments to the lack of regular testing for fentanyl overdoses.
Cox said the database closely matches U.S. population demographics, giving studies conducted using Cosmos data “baked-in” accuracy and equity. He added that the database size also results in record medical journal publication times.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control), in our work with them, went from first draft of a manuscript to publication in about a month, which, for a medical journal, is phenomenally fast,” Cox said.
Leaders also announced a new Cosmos program called “Look-alikes” that aims to improve rare disease diagnosis times.
Using the program, doctors with patients displaying unusual sets of symptoms upload that patient’s information into Cosmos. The program then scans the Cosmos database to identify other patients with similar sets of symptoms, allowing doctors to connect with each other and share resources that could lead to a quicker diagnosis of rare diseases.
Jackie Gerhart, Epic’s vice president of clinical informatics recalled a patient she treated for PANDAS, a rare pediatric disorder associated with strep throat while working as a family practitioner at UW Health. The patient tried everything before finding a specialist in Arizona, who then coordinated with Gerhart to issue the correct treatment.
Gerhart said Look-alikes will make those valuable medical connections easier, leading to faster and more accurate treatments.
“That coordination of care resulted in a much faster (treatment). He’s well now, whereas he was very ill before,” Gerhart said. “I do think that (Look-alikes) is going to be life-changing for people with rare diseases.”