Residents of the Zoe Bayliss Cooperative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have a new place to call home this May.
The cooperative’s current campus location — which Zoe Bayliss has leased from the university for the past 67 years — will be torn down next year to build a new humanities facility on the corner of Park and West Johnson streets.
After the cooperative failed to come to an agreement with University Housing to save the building or create an alternative solution, Zoe Bayliss members sought help from the Madison Community Cooperative this summer. Zoe Bayliss, which operates independently from UW-Madison, will now lease a building from MCC at 636 Langdon St.
“We're proud of what we've accomplished as a community,” said Angela Maloney, a UW-Madison senior and board member of Zoe Bayliss. Without the help of MCC, she added, the cooperative would have remained in jeopardy.
MCC, a nonprofit housing cooperative, operates 10 houses with 141 residents.
Remaining affordable
While University Housing made an offer last spring to move the Bayliss co-op to a floor in Phillips Residence Hall, residents voted against the plan. That forced the state's only student housing cooperative to search off campus.
Maloney said the proposal would have increased rents, limited students to only double rooms and reduced the number of people living in the cooperative by 12 to 14 residents. She added that parting ways with University Housing ensures stability, evading unexpected campus construction.
Maloney, who chose to live in Zoe Bayliss during her freshman year due to its affordability, also said keeping costs low was a priority for residents. The cooperative is one of the few affordable housing units on campus.
The current price to rent a double room in Zoe Bayliss is $5,158 per year — about $2,000 less than the least expensive doubles in other residence halls on campus. The average cost of living in University Housing dorms is about $7,580 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to prices listed on its website. The required dining plan is an additional $3,800 to $5,400 per year.
New digs
Maloney said rent for a double room in the new building will remain about the same. With 24 rooms and a capacity for as many as 40 people, the house also includes single, triple and quadruple rooms. It will additionally be open to students at other Madison area colleges.
“We’ll have a lot more common areas: a living room with a fireplace, a separate library,” Maloney said. “There’s another room we can turn into a movie theater or game room.”
The ornate spiral staircase is a plus, she added.
“I think (the residents) like the character that it has. It's more like actually living in a house rather than the utilitarian, concrete block we’re living in right now,” Maloney said. “People were really excited when they went and toured, and from what I've heard, we won't have any problem filling the new house with returning residents and a few new residents.”
According to DaMontae January, a membership coordinator at MCC, Zoe Bayliss’ request to join the organization came at an opportune time.
The house on Langdon Street was once home to Phoenix co-op. But after declines in membership and a “catastrophic” heating system fire, the decades-old cooperative disbanded, leaving the location vacant for the past year.
The building is currently being renovated and will be ready for students to move in this May.
“Everyone at MCC is very excited about being able to save this co-op, an affordable piece of student housing that’s even older than us,” January said. “We didn’t want this community to just go away.”