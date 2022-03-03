Every day, students living in the Zoe Bayliss Cooperative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison share responsibilities: cleaning the common areas, tidying the kitchen.
It’s like having one big family of 34 other roommates, said Sara Hartke, a first-year graduate student and finance director of Zoe Bayliss.
The building, however, will soon be demolished to make way for a new humanities facility on campus, with construction slated to begin next year. Residents living in Zoe Bayliss — the state’s only student housing cooperative and one of the few affordable housing units on campus — are asking the UW-Madison administration to come up with an alternative plan, saying they’ll be displaced otherwise.
“A lot of our conversations as a house have been figuring out how we can, at the very least, keep Zoe Bayliss Cooperative running,” Hartke said. “Other students in the future deserve this opportunity. We can’t just let Zoe Bayliss be dissolved.”
While the cooperative is located in a university-owned building, which the cooperative has leased at the corner of Park and West Johnson streets for the past 67 years, Zoe Bayliss operates independently from UW-Madison. Elected student board members manage Zoe Bayliss’ finances and determine rent prices for the year. They also hire a chef to cook lunch and dinner on weekdays, a perk included in the rent.
An affordable option
Angela Maloney, a UW-Madison junior and president of the cooperative, said she chose to live in the residence hall during her freshman year because of its affordability.
“Going into college, I couldn’t pay the price to live in the dorms,” Maloney said. “I really feel this is important to me because it provides affordable housing for students.”
The cost to rent a double room in Zoe Bayliss is $5,158 per year — about $2,000 cheaper than the least expensive doubles in other residence halls on campus. The average cost of living in University Housing dorms is about $7,580 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to prices listed on its website.
The required dining plan costs an additional $3,800 to $5,400 per year.
According to a statement from University Housing director of marketing and communications Brendon Dybdahl, University Housing has engaged regularly with Zoe Bayliss residents about the demolition.
“For several years,” Dybdahl said, “the co-op has been aware that this area of campus land is slated in the Campus Master Plan to become the site of a much-needed new academic building for the College of Letters & Science.”
The new five-story, 26,000 square-foot building — called Levy Hall — will be “one of the most heavily used academic buildings on campus,” said Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, in October.
Levy Hall will also support UW-Madison’s largest academic program, Dybdahl said, “providing 1,800 seats in state-of-the-art classrooms.”
Exploring alternatives
Though residents have talked with administrators about Zoe Bayliss' future, Hartke said those conversations have seemed “half-hearted” and unproductive. She recalled that University Housing director Jeff Novak told Zoe Bayliss representatives there would be “no path forward to continue operating as you are.”
According to Maloney, one of the alternatives posed to the Zoe Bayliss board included moving the cooperative into a floor within another UW-Madison residence hall. Dybdahl said University Housing could perhaps make some renovations in those areas to match features of the current co-op community.
This would allow Zoe Bayliss to operate “much like a small learning community,” Maloney said, but it would prevent the cooperative from being able to set its own prices and likely increase rent.
While exact proposed rents have not been finalized, Dybdahl said University Housing is looking at “affordable options we can provide in our spaces.”
“We would want to continue the affordability of the program as a place for students with greater financial need,” he said.
Dybdahl also said the cooperative could be moved to a section of apartments within Eagle Heights, but Hartke noted the community would like to be closer to the center of campus.
"Some aspects of the current Zoe Bayliss program may not be possible to recreate perfectly in existing campus housing facilities,” Dybdahl said, “so we continue exploring options and talking with their community about what elements are most important to their residents.”
University Housing additionally offered in 2019 to take over management of the cooperative as a way to “preserve its unique community ahead of these changes,” Dybdahl said, but Zoe Bayliss rejected the proposal. He added University Housing granted Zoe Bayliss’ request to cover its lease during the 2020-21 academic year due to the pandemic and “a lack of student interest in the co-op.”
In February, the board members also met with Gary Brown, who directs the campus master plan. Hartke asked him about constructing a new building for Zoe Bayliss, which Brown said would cost about $100,000 per bed — a responsibility of Zoe Bayliss to pay off.
When Hartke voiced her frustrations in the meeting, Brown told students to keep their emotions in check.
“I don't think anybody who is told they're being kicked out of their housing — that they're being displaced, that they can't live where they've been living — should be expected to not be frustrated and not be upset about that,” Hartke said.
Another option, according to Dybdahl, is for the cooperative to look into leasing privately managed spaces near campus or joining other housing co-ops not affiliated with the university.
“The hope is for the co-op to secure a new home for their community well before the 2023-24 school year so that their program can remain vital,” he said.
Hartke and Maloney, however, want the university to either allow them to stay in the current Zoe Bayliss building, erect a new facility or remodel an existing one to fit residents’ needs.
But according to Dybdahl, “a new building specifically for this group, which again is an independent organization that has simply rented the space from Housing, is not one of the options.”
So far, Hartke and Maloney said, the university has not committed to a course of action.
“The university should have thought beforehand about what the implications of a new building would be before creating a five-year plan that included tearing down Zoe Bayliss,” Maloney said.
“It’s fully a choice on their part to not put the resources into this,” Hartke added. “I do really hope that UW-Madison cares about us as a student group and sees the value that our cooperative community brings to campus.”