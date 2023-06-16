Sarah Ashworth, senior vice president for content at Vermont Public, will lead as Wisconsin Public Radio’s new director starting this summer.
Only the third woman to serve as director in the organization’s over 100-year history, Ashworth succeeds former director Mike Crane. He stepped down in October 2021 after more than a decade in that position.
“Public media is an exciting place to be right now,” Ashworth said in a news release. “I look forward to working to build a strong WPR that connects even more deeply with communities and one that welcomes and represents even more Wisconsinites in its service.”
Ashworth, who was raised in Minnesota and received a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, comes to WPR with a 25-year career in media. That includes roles as a director, producer, reporter and editor at Minnesota Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio, Vermont Public and Mizzou’s NPR station KBIA.
“We’re looking forward to working with Sarah and are confident that she will be a successful partner to staff and leadership as we continue to build our service for the people of Wisconsin," said Heather Reese, Wisconsin Public Media director.
Ashworth's leadership skills stood out to the hiring committee, added Marta Bechtol, executive director of the Educational Communications Board. Ashworth helped both the Vermont and New Hampshire public radio stations win multiple national awards, as well as oversaw content during Vermont Public’s recent expansion to a combined radio and television service.
Ashworth additionally served as an assistant professor at Mizzou and taught radio journalism in Russia and China.
“The breadth of Sarah’s background … combined with her experience as a leader who implemented organizational change was compelling,” Bechtol said. “Her record of collaborating with staff on big projects and her commitment to serving a statewide audience stood out.”
Tom Luljak, a retired vice chancellor for university relations and communications at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will continue as interim director until Ashworth begins the role on July 17. He has filled in as director since 2021.
Ashworth said she's excited to explore the state once she and her family relocate to Madison this summer.
“I’m excited to be part of both building WPR’s work for the next generation and also continuing to deliver a high quality service to our loyal audience and supporters,” she said.