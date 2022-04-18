As a single mother, Jenny Conrardy took up an apprenticeship through Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac to make ends meet.
Even with a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison under her belt, she felt she needed to go back to school to get a better income. Pursuing an industrial electrician apprenticeship allowed her to work and learn at the same time.
As Wisconsin’s workforce shortage continues and the state’s population ages, Conrardy sees it as a viable option to solve the problem, offering benefits for both employees and employers.
"It’s a one-for-one: going to school and being able to obtain a career,” she said as she neared the end of her shift installing solar panels at Current Electric in Wauwatosa.
With Wisconsin’s senior population growing rapidly, labor gaps in the construction and industrial trades are only continuing to grow due to more retirements. According to a 2019 report from the nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of people 65 and over in the state has increased 42% since 2005.
Making matters worse, Wisconsin’s youth population has also decreased over the years, further shrinking the pool of potential workers. Since 2011, Wisconsin residents under the age of 18 have declined 3.4%, the Wisconsin Policy Forum reported.
“There aren't as many younger people to fill their shoes,” Conrardy said. “So right now it's important as ever for people to be aware that apprenticeships are a great option for people to make a good living.”
Moraine Park Technical College has 12 apprenticeship programs ranging between two to five years. Many of them only require students to be in the classroom once a week, with the rest of the time spent working for companies who offer students a regular wage during training.
According to Madison College, which additionally offers 21 apprenticeship programs, Wisconsin is unique among the 50 states because it requires employers to also pay apprentices for attending classes.
Despite the benefits, Conrardy said people — especially women — aren’t often encouraged to take up a trade or go to technical college. “The trades haven’t historically been well represented as a path after high school,” she said. “But it’s a good option for people who can’t solely dedicate themselves to academics for a chunk of time, which leads to a gap in your income.”
And while going to technical college is less expensive than pursuing a bachelor’s degree, Conrardy said there are still barriers to entering apprenticeships. These jobs, for example, often require employees to purchase their own equipment.
Thanks to a Tools of the Trade scholarship program through the nonprofit Ascendium Education Group, she was able to purchase the tools needed for her job.
“Being a single mom, I don't have a ton of extra income to purchase as many tools as I would like or need,” Conrardy said. “To have a scholarship like that is so vital.”
As a way to support those who are pursuing their education while also contributing to the labor force, Ascendium recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to 511 construction and industrial apprentices across 16 technical colleges. The total amount awarded was $766,500.
For Alaina Sorensen, the scholarship motivated her to continue her training. She is currently following in her father’s footsteps through an electrical apprenticeship at Gateway Technical College, which has campuses in Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn.
“Recognition of our hard work and determination keeps the fire burning,” she said. “Apprentices are regular people trying to support ourselves and our aspirations while fighting the pressure and physical wear of the job.”
In a statement, Ascendium said supporting apprentices can keep them in the workforce and help them stay on track during their training. Over 90% of past scholarship recipients have completed or continued their apprenticeship in the fall following their scholarship award.
“When learners have the opportunity to overcome financial barriers, they can focus on completing their apprenticeship and securing an in-demand job,” said Amy Kerwin, Ascendium’s vice president of education philanthropy. “Whether studying to be an electrician, plumber, steamfitter, or another trade, these apprentices can breathe a little easier knowing they have some of their expenses covered.”