The Wisconsin Union and University Housing have increased their starting wages for student hourly positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from $11 an hour to $15 an hour.
University Housing spokesman Brendon Dybdahl said the unit — which oversees 21 residence halls and seven dining locations at the University of Wisconsin-Madison — is not exempt from the challenges of operating in a tight labor market.
As a way to remain competitive and fill much-needed jobs on campus, the Wisconsin Union and University Housing announced the raise this week.
“There's been a trend lately in recent years, across campus and in general, where we have fewer students who are looking to work in their first year of college,” Dybdahl said. “When they are, they're interested in working less hours than they did several years back. Those are the kind of things we’re trying to offset and manage.”
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the percentage of full-time undergraduate students who were employed in 2020 decreased about 3% from 2015. The percentage of part-time undergraduates with jobs also fell 8% over the same period.
More workers needed in dining, hospitality
In Wisconsin, the rate of unemployment is low — but demand for workers is high.
“Students have a lot of options on campus and in the community,” Dybdahl said, adding that University Housing initially sought to increase wages to $12 an hour but ultimately opted for $15. “We were at a point where to stay competitive and to invest in our students, we needed to make that jump.”
On campus, student hourly positions range anywhere from $10 to $25 an hour.
The Union, which operates both Memorial Union and Union South, has over 70 student job roles and hires year-round. Even those who aren’t enrolled at UW-Madison can take on a Union job, Wisconsin Union spokeswoman Shauna Brenneman said, including high schoolers.
Dybdahl and Brenneman both noted vacancies in dining positions. University Housing is additionally seeking to hire more student custodians.
The vacancies at dining halls have led University Housing to scale back its hours in a few cases. Dybdahl said full-time staff have additionally needed to increase their hours or step into roles that “normally we would delegate down to the student positions” due to a lack of workers.
“We’re trying to minimize that,” he said, “so that we don’t limit the experience for the residents as much as possible.”
Those already employed within University Housing also received the $4 an hour raise. House Fellows, or resident assistants, additionally saw a 10% increase in their stipends. Those positions now start at $3,744 for the academic year.
Enticing students to work
The additional $4 an hour is already causing an uptick in the number of applications submitted, according to Dybdahl. He said University Housing is now seeing more applicants compared to the same time period last year.
Wisconsin Union and University Housing last increased starting pay from $10 to $11 an hour in 2021. The new pay raise at University Housing and Wisconsin Union is an over 36% increase from 2021, exceeding the annual inflation rate in the U.S., which reached 8.5% this July.
Noah Fellinger, a UW-Madison junior, worked in dining at the Waters Residence Hall during his freshman year. He ultimately decided to quit, however, because the $11 wage wasn’t enough to cover his rent, groceries and other expenses.
Paying students $10 to $12 an hour is “just not enough,” Fellinger said. He added the new starting wage is a positive step forward, and other campus departments should follow suit.
“This will make it a lot easier for students to attend here,” he said, “especially those who don't come from high-income families or who don't have a ton of financial support from their parents.”
Fellinger has now applied to five positions within the Union. He said he was attracted by the on-campus location and the flexible hours offered.
According to Brenneman, student employees at Wisconsin Union also receive a 30% discount at its restaurants by using their Wiscards.
“The wage is just one piece of it,” Dybdahl added. “At University Housing, we work around the students’ schedules to give them a lot of opportunities. Hopefully with those things combined, it will bring in some more student employees who can help out.”
This year, the minimum wage for current UW-Madison staff additionally increased from $15 to $17 per hour, though it does not apply to student hourly workers. That bump — a 13% increase — will affect more than 600 of the university’s lowest-paid employees, according to the university.