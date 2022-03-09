Despite financial hurdles, undocumented college students in Wisconsin chase their dreams

During her sophomore year in 2008, Alejandra Gonzalez dropped out of school at Madison College because she couldn’t afford it.
As an undocumented student, Gonzalez had few options to pay for her education: State law restricted her from accessing in-state tuition as well as state financial aid. And under federal law, undocumented people do not qualify for federal aid, either.
In 2016, she returned to school, this time at Alverno College in Milwaukee, where she worked full time while balancing a full course load. She was barely scraping by, nearly dropping out again. If it weren’t for a fundraiser her friends started, she said she wouldn’t have been able to pay tuition.
Because there is no law prohibiting the admission of undocumented immigrants to U.S. colleges, except in three states (Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina), Gonzalez had no problem getting into school. But she quickly learned how challenging it is for undocumented students in Wisconsin to afford higher education because they are cut off from in-state tuition and major sources of financial aid.
Gonzalez, who works at immigrant advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, now uses her experience to push for tuition equity in the state and helps other undocumented students find opportunities to fund their college careers.
“I know how difficult it is to navigate higher ed,” she said. “When you’re a first-gen kid and on top of that, your immigration status isn't legal, it’s very heartbreaking because these kids have the drive, they have the passion, they have the intelligence, but they're just making it by.”
According to the 2019 American Community Survey, undocumented students account for over 427,000 students in U.S. higher education. Students who are eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — a policy which grants work permits and protects young people who entered the U.S. unlawfully as children — account for less than half of the undocumented student population.
There are no public estimates of undocumented students at University of Wisconsin-Madison because the university does not inquire about or track immigration status. But in Wisconsin, nearly 3,400 undocumented students would benefit from an in-state tuition policy, according to estimates from the New American Economy, a nonprofit, bipartisan immigration research and advocacy group.
Though tuition differs at each university, nonresident tuition is typically double the cost of in-state tuition at UW System schools. UW-Madison has the highest tuition rates, costing undergraduate residents about $10,800 to attend — nearly $30,000 less than out-of-state students.
“There are a lot of challenges when our young people want to go to college, but the financial barrier has been incredible here when it comes to wanting to go to UW-Madison,” said Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, a nonprofit serving Latinos in Dane County. “Most of our young people have multiple jobs. Families are selling homes, not having a car — all of this just for them to try to go to that school.”
Wisconsin's 'restrictive' policy
State law bars public universities and technical colleges from granting state financial aid and resident tuition status to those who are undocumented or have DACA status — regardless of how long they’ve lived in the state. The Higher Ed Immigration Portal lists Wisconsin as one of five states with “restrictive” tuition and financial aid policies for undocumented students in higher education.
It wasn’t always this way. In 2009, Wisconsin began considering some undocumented students as state residents for tuition purposes, thanks to a provision in Democratic then-Gov. Jim Doyle’s biennial state budget.
The policy lasted two years until Republican Gov. Scott Walker took office, when he repealed the law in 2011. Since then, multiple bills have been introduced to reinstate it but have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature.
Meanwhile, Republicans have recently rolled out a bill to permit out-of-state students whose parents are alumni of the UW System to pay resident tuition. The bill’s authors said it could help offset declining enrollment across the System and address labor shortages: arguments that also apply to the debate on offering undocumented students in-state tuition.
When Gov. Tony Evers tried to bring back in-state tuition for undocumented students in his two proposed budgets, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee rejected the provision both times.
“It is a position that we still very much support, but unfortunately there are not enough members in the state Legislature that understand that,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, referencing that the state even has tuition reciprocity with Minnesota. “It is not something that we intend to give up on and I’m sure Gov. Evers will put it in the next budget as well.”
In Evers’ State of the State address last month, he also announced plans to spend $25 million in federal stimulus funds to freeze in-state tuition for UW System students for two years. The freeze has been in place for nearly a decade.
According to the university’s financial aid website, in-state tuition makes the school affordable. “For Wisconsin students,” it says, “attending UW–Madison costs less than half of what it would cost a Wisconsinite to attend any other Big Ten university.”
In-state tuition, financial aid boosts enrollment among undocumented students
Joselyn Zuñiga Carapia, who recently transferred to UW-Madison from Madison College, said her story exemplifies how unjust the policy can be.
She came to the U.S. at the age of 1 and has been living in Wisconsin ever since, yet she is not considered a state resident.
“I’ve been integrated into Madison just like any other student,” she said. “I don't want to go to another state. I was raised here and I want to give back because the community has done so much for me.”
Across the nation, 19 states allow in-state tuition and state financial aid for undocumented students.
Previous studies, referenced by Duquesne University professor Liliana Castrellón in a 2021 analysis of in-state tuition policies, have shown that Latino noncitizens living in these states are anywhere from 31% to 54% more likely to enroll in higher education compared to peers in states that lack them. Other research found that such policies reduce high school dropout rates among immigrant students by as much as 14%.
Gilberto Osuna-Leon, a 2020 graduate of UW-Madison who now attends medical school at University of California, Irvine, said it’s been easier to afford school in California because it offers undocumented students more access to state and institutional aid. He qualifies for in-state tuition, which has been covered in full through scholarships and grants.
“I think California is ahead on giving people access to higher ed,” he said, “but I think UW-Madison, in particular, is very limited on that end.”
Osuna-Leon added that finding scholarships to pay for UW-Madison seemed to be “up to chance.” While he received a $10,000 scholarship from the school, the rest of the money came from working multiple jobs and finding other external scholarships on his own.
“It's challenging because you have to be the person who goes out there, contacts everyone and emails everyone, just to find an opportunity to get a scholarship or a chunk of change,” he said. “It's just what you have to do.”
Searching for scholarships
For Nayeli Govantes Alcantar, who came from Mexico to Janesville with her family at just 2 years old, high school was the first time she ever told anyone about her undocumented status. She reached out to her counselor, asking for a list of scholarships that did not require applicants to be U.S. citizens.
“That was a really tough situation for me, just because I didn't know if I was going to be able to trust her,” she said.
Govantes Alcantar hadn’t truly related to her identity as an immigrant until her freshman year of undergrad — when she realized her “home” in Wisconsin wouldn’t matter for her college career.
Throughout her four years of undergraduate studies she applied for dozens of scholarships, receiving 23 from both external organizations and UW-Whitewater as a way to pay the price.
To make ends meet, she also had to spend more time working and less on her academics. “It's the same education but double the rate,” Govantes Alcantar said, “so there’s not as much time to focus on implementing yourself the right way at the university.”
Saraith Perez Morales, who attends Alverno College, said it was particularly difficult to find scholarships because many of them require applicants to have U.S. citizenship.
In high school, a counselor prompted students to raise their hands if they were planning to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Financial Aid (FAFSA). Perez Morales was one of the only students who did not raise her hand. Because she was not a U.S. citizen, she knew she was ineligible for federal aid, despite having been in the country since she was 3 years old.
During her freshman year, she relied on her savings and support from her parents, who were working overtime to help pay the bills. She later secured a part-time job as an optometrist technician, but juggling all of the responsibilities became difficult, especially as a first-generation college student.
“It's definitely such a stressful situation because you’re already going into college not having that support from your family in terms of guidance,” she said. “Your focus as a student is obviously your academics and it just adds to that worry when you need to find a way to pay for college.
It's just a lot of stress looking for scholarships, but you have to do it — you don't have any other option.”
Luis Hernandez Ponce faced a similar situation. It wasn’t until his junior year of high school when he realized he was ineligible for state and federal financial aid. Upon graduation, he opted to work for a year instead of going to college to save up money.
Now a second-year student at Madison College, he works two part-time jobs while attending school. Scholarships can be hard to come by, he said, and sometimes they’re still not enough to cover expenses.
“You have to look everywhere. You have to explain again and again your situation to different people just to find something you're eligible for,” he said. “There are so many people who have a lot of potential to be somebody in life, but because of these barriers, it's holding them back from pursuing an education.”
Financial aid options limited
The stress is heightened for students without DACA protections because they are not legally authorized to work.
“Overall, students without DACA have a really big disadvantage since they don’t qualify for a job,” said Julian, a student at Madison College who asked to be identified only by her first name. “To make ends meet, they have to find either a really unsafe way to get by or go through the route of finding internships or stipends.”
In high school, Julian hoped to attend UW-Madison but opted to go to Madison College because it was more affordable. She said she has worked hard at school for a chance at better economic opportunities.
“I’ve had to really overachieve in order to define who I am and not let others stereotype me,” she said. “You have to demonstrate that you’re good at school because if they see you with marginal grades, they are never going to pay.”
On its financial aid website, UW-Madison lists 23 external scholarships that undocumented students can apply for.
“For the most part,” said Karla Weber Wandel, communications manager for the university’s Office of Student Financial Aid, “both DACA and undocumented students are not eligible for federal, state or institutional financial aid because they require U.S. citizenship or other eligible non-citizen status.”
At Edgewood College, however, students living in Wisconsin qualify for in-state tuition regardless of status because it is a private school. They are also eligible for institutional aid and the DREAMer Educational Scholarship, which is awarded specifically to undocumented students.
A provision in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislative package would open federal financial aid eligibility to undocumented students who have DACA status, but the $2 trillion bill has stalled in the Senate, with its chances of passage becoming more dim.
That means these students continue to be excluded from federal student loans and grants that keep many of their peers afloat.
Still, Wandel said the university is “working hard to grow private financial aid for all students who may need assistance and these private funds may be available to support students in this status as well.” She added UW-Madison prioritizes allocating private resources to students in partnership programs, such as the PEOPLE program and the Madison College Scholars of Promise. Both opportunities offer free tuition to students who are low-income or are the first in their family to attend college.
According to Frank McPherson, who works in financial aid at Madison College, institutions are often at “the mercy of state legislatures” when it comes to helping these students.
He previously worked at the College of Southern Nevada, which offered an internal scholarship specifically for DACA and undocumented students. The need was so high, he said, that the school ran out of the total $200,000 in a month.
“Unfortunately, it was something that we really could not advertise because we were using institutional dollars,” he said, “and the one time that we did advertise it, we were threatened with lawsuits from people in the community.”
He estimated there are hundreds of students at Madison College who are currently undocumented or have DACA status. “From the conversations I've had with some of the DACA students, it's amazingly challenging and amazingly painful” to navigate the financial aid process, McPherson said.
“There's always this looming fear of the federal government coming after you or the state government coming after you, and then you have to provide for yourself and your family,” he said. “Then you put school on top of that and the lack of federal or state aid and you have to come up with your own money.
“It's really a testament to how these kids persevere through all of this nonsense, the struggles and barriers and obstacles, just to be able to go to school.”
Benefits to economy
According to the New American Economy, the immigration research and advocacy group, restoring access to in-state tuition for undocumented students would not only help them financially but also the state as a whole.
In its 2019 report, the organization referenced the state’s record-low unemployment rate and labor shortage, arguing that Wisconsin could leverage local talent through increased access to higher education.
The organization also estimated earning a college degree by paying in-state tuition would increase earnings for Wisconsin’s undocumented students by nearly $38.8 million annually. Those additional wages would then elevate their spending power by $29 million per year, which could be reinvested into the economy through consumer spending.
The New American Economy additionally found that tuition equity could generate $9.8 million annually in federal income taxes as well as state and local taxes. This would allow undocumented graduates “to spend more as consumers, benefiting the state in the form of sales, excise, and property tax revenues, among others.”
Scarce support from lawmakers, administration
Despite the potential benefits to the economy in widening access to education, Menéndez Coller of Centro Hispano said Wisconsin lawmakers have largely ignored the issue.
“I think they might not be pushing enough,” she said. “For many at the Capitol, our community is invisible and not really one that they think needs to be prioritized, which represents a huge challenge.”
She hopes that legislators will understand that undocumented students deserve the same opportunities.
“All I ever ask is for simple barriers like financial access to not be a problem anymore,” she said. “A federally designated status shouldn’t prevent somebody from achieving their dreams and their aspirations in a country that they now call their home.
“I hope they see that an investment in these young people is an investment in Wisconsin.”
Osuna-Leon also said he and other undocumented students met with UW-Madison administrators to express their struggles. But there wasn’t much they could do, he said, because of the restrictive state law.
“They knew what sort of things were going on with their undocumented students, but their reasoning was that they were tied with the legality of it,” he recalled. “They couldn't go beyond the limitations that were set upon them to help students who were undocumented, which was kind of a bogus answer.”
Nonprofits leading the way
Several nonprofits have taken matters into their own hands, offering mentorship and private scholarships for undocumented and DACA students in the state.
Voces de la Frontera, Centro Hispano and Dreamers of Wisconsin — which advocates for undocumented and DACAmented students pursuing higher education in Dane County — offer scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. The organizations also provide educational programming for families and students transitioning into higher education.
“Looking for scholarships and filling out applications is like another job within itself,” said Gonzales of Voces de la Frontera. “If you don’t have the time or resources, it can be very time-consuming, so we try to eliminate any sort of giant barriers for students to apply for scholarship funding.”
Cristhabel Martinez, executive director of Dreamers of Wisconsin, said having outside support can make it less daunting for these students, many of whom are the first in their families to go to college. She added the state law seems to purposefully make it more challenging for undocumented students seeking opportunities.
“By putting up these barriers, we're making it more difficult for students who want to pursue higher education,” she said. “They're just like any other people who want to work and want to contribute to society as well as pursue their own dreams.”
High schools also need to better prepare students who are immigrants, Gonzalez said. Counselors can sometimes be unaware of the different restrictions placed upon undocumented individuals in the college process.
Above all, she said, it’s unfair that the law attempts to discourage them from going to college.
“They consider themselves Americans and want to be successful, and I think we often forget that they're just young people with dreams and hopes and goals,” she said. “They didn't make the choice to come here. They just have to live the life they were dealt.
“It’s quite amazing that despite the additional barriers set on them, they still find a way to continue going to school — or at least try to.”