Teacher turnover in Wisconsin is surging.
With teacher shortages in the headlines in the years since the onset of COVID-19, a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report provides historical context to show that last year’s turnover rate was the highest it's been over the past 14 years.
Nearly one in six teachers, or 15.8%, moved to a new district or left the profession between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. That’s up from the average of 11.5% annual turnover since 2009, as far back as the report goes.
“Teacher turnover is not always a negative occurrence, since it can result in better professional fits for staff, but elevated levels can be harmful,” the report states. “This effect is especially concerning given our findings that turnover is highest in precisely those schools where students face the biggest challenges and might benefit the most from a stable environment in which to learn.
“As students recover from the worst of pandemic disruption, that stability may be even more important.”
The highest turnover involved teachers of color and those who work in Wisconsin's smallest districts.
The report considers “turnover” to be the combination of teachers who switched school districts or who are no longer listed on the state Department of Public Instruction’s website as teachers. Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization, acknowledged that some might have become administrators within their own district and not actually left the profession, but also points out that this could still cause disruption for students and staff in schools.
State Superintendent Jill Underly told the Cap Times on Tuesday that she “hate(s) to see what’s going to happen five years down the line” for students experiencing the inconsistency teacher turnover can bring, including increased numbers of teachers on emergency licenses and some who may not be subject-area experts teaching high-level high school classes.
“When you have a leaky pipeline, there’s going to be some long-term impact, and that’s what I think as a society we have to address,” Underly said. “What is our tolerance for that, or can we demand that public education is for every community, every kid in the state and we need to make sure that our kids are getting the best.”
Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the statewide teachers union, said that working conditions are key to reducing teacher turnover.
“We’ve sounded the alarm about this particular matter for the last number of years,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “I’m going to underscore low pay, I’m going to talk about unreasonable workloads and really a lack of voice in school decision making.
“I think all of those are pieces of the puzzle of why we’re seeing educators leaving the profession or even moving from one school district to another.”
Teacher turnover varies by school, race
Turnover is not distributed equally by types of schools, the students schools serve or teachers’ racial identities.
Black teachers, for example, have an average turnover rate of 17.64% over the 14-year period, the highest of any racial group. In 2023, it reached 23.4% — nearly one in four Black teachers either moved schools or left the profession.
That’s concerning given the documented positive effects for all students, especially students of color, from having a teacher of color.
“As our recent series of reports on teacher workforce diversity showed, the state already faces a shortage of teachers of color in its public schools; when those individuals currently in the profession leave public schools, it makes this problem even harder to solve,” the report states.
Most other teachers of color were also above the annual average of turnover and hit especially high rates in 2023. Asian teachers had a turnover rate of 19.7% last year, Hispanic teachers 19.3%, American Indian/Alaska Native teachers 19.4% and multiracial teachers 19%.
Underly said the state needs to look at mentoring and support, but it ultimately is a “pipeline issue,” as districts need leaders and administrators of color to be those mentors.
“If we’re losing those teachers early on, we’re losing their leadership later,” she said.
Turnover is highest in the smallest districts, Wisconsin Policy Forum found, with those that serve 479 or fewer students having “notably higher turnover rates than other districts in most years.” It’s also higher in districts serving a majority of students of color and a majority of students from low-income households, averaging 13.1% and 13% annually, respectively.
Underly, whose children attend a rural school, said she’s seen firsthand the challenges those schools have, saying the school had trouble attracting staff in a wide range of subjects.
“At the end of the day, what we’re doing is we are creating a system where certain schools and kids therefore are going to come out of their high school experience with fewer opportunities," she said.
In the Madison Metropolitan School District, the average turnover rate from 2009 to 2023 was 11.7%, with a move rate at 1.5% and a leave rate at 10.2%.
More teachers leave than move
In each year Wisconsin Policy Forum studied, more teachers left public school teaching altogether than moved to a different district, with an average leave rate of 8% and average move rate of 2.9%.
The report suggests possible reasons including baby boomer retirements, the changing norm of shifting careers among younger generations, perceptions of increasing demands and pressure on education professionals and pay compared with others with similar education levels in other fields.
Last year was the second-highest leave rate in the 14 years of data at 10.1%, which fell slightly behind the 10.4% rate in 2012 — just after the controversial Act 10 that limited teachers unions’ collective bargaining power.
Wirtz-Olsen, the state teachers' union leader, suggested that reversing the legislation would be a positive step for teacher morale.
“The educator voice needs to be lifted up and respected,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “Giving us a full seat back at the table, bringing back our right to negotiate officially with employers I think would be a big piece of this puzzle.”
Act 10 likely has a legacy on those moving between districts, as well. The Wisconsin Policy Forum report notes that the average rate of teachers moving climbed from 1.1% in 2010 to 4.7% in 2023, with teachers who may have remained in their district for years finding it easier to move without sacrificing advantages previously associated with seniority.
“The 2023 peak could mean that teachers took particular advantage of this option in the tight labor market, when many districts were hiring,” the report states, noting that “increased shuffling exacerbated existing challenges for the districts already struggling with elevated move rates.”
While concern is warranted about the instability of the teaching profession and the impact of that on students, the report also notes that private industries are experiencing higher turnover rates at the same time.
“To a certain degree, then, the present moment may be unavoidably tied to the current economy and simply a time to be navigated as best as possible,” the report states. “This ‘solution’ may be cold comfort to districts and students buffeted by the high level of teacher transitions and their accompanying disruptions.”
While “grow your own” programs, which allow staff members without a teaching license to obtain one and have some costs covered by their employer, are one solution, Underly said there needs to be improvements in “the overall culture and climate around teaching.” She added that the long-term solutions will all require more money, noting that the costs of paying for staff and their benefits make up a large majority of school budgets.
“We could take a hard look at salaries and pay people for their time; we could be looking at working conditions, too,” the state superintendent said. “The state needs to be investing more in our schools in order for us to do things; these things cost money, there’s nothing to debate about that.”