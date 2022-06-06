Over 3,300 people in Wisconsin who took out federal student loans to attend Corinthian Colleges, a defunct chain of for-profit schools that used deceptive marketing, will be cleared of their debt.
The U.S. Department of Education announced last week it would forgive $5.8 billion in debt for those who attended any campus owned or operated by Corinthian from 1995 through its closure in 2015. That includes 560,000 borrowers nationwide, with 3,320 in the state receiving $36.2 million in full loan discharges.
The move is the Education Department’s largest group cancellation of federal student loans yet, which came in part from an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
“Corinthian’s predatory practices unfairly left people across the country with substantial debt, and this action is long overdue,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement.
At its peak in 2010, Corinthian enrolled more than 110,000 students at 105 campuses, including Everest College in Milwaukee. The campus, which in 2011 had the highest enrollment of any Corinthian school, advertised a national job placement rate of 80% to 90% before closing in 2013.
In 2014, Wisconsin filed a civil lawsuit against Corinthian, alleging the organization “engaged in false, misleading and deceptive representations to induce students to enroll in Everest College.” The lawsuit claimed Everest’s job placement rate was actually as low as 5%.
According to the lawsuit, students typically borrowed as much as $21,000 to pay for Everest’s eight- to 12-month programs, many of which promised externships that enrollees did not receive. Others were placed in “menial externships performing tasks that were unrelated to their course of study.”
The lawsuit also accused Corinthian of making “pervasive misstatements” to prospective students about the ability to transfer credits. The school additionally had “negligible enrollment standards,” signing up students who would otherwise be disqualified in jobs related to their field of study due to their criminal backgrounds.
The state found Corinthian violated Wisconsin consumer protection laws, ordering the organization in 2015 to pay $9.4 million in losses sustained by Wisconsin consumers.
In a statement, Richard Cordray, federal student aid chief operating officer, said the Education Department’s debt discharge “finally resolves our unfinished business” with Corinthian.
“For the many students who were cheated and had their futures marred by deception and fraud,” he said, “we are now erasing their remaining student loan debts.”
Those affected will soon be notified by mail and will not have to take any action to receive their automatic discharges. According to the Education Department, those who made payments on federally owned loans that are still outstanding will also receive refunds for their past payments.