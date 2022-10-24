Reading and math scores on what’s known as the Nation’s Report Card dropped from 2019 to 2022 across the country, including in Wisconsin.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress results, released Monday, add another data point to the long list of effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s students. The results cover fourth- and eighth-grade students in the subjects of math and reading.
The bright spot for Wisconsin came in fourth-grade math, where average scores from 2019 dropped just two points in 2022 compared to a five-point decrease nationally. The average score for that group on that test in Wisconsin, however, is the lowest it’s been since 2003.
In fourth-grade reading, the state’s students dropped three points from 2019, the same as the nation overall, leaving Wisconsin students about even with the national average. It puts the state’s fourth graders at their lowest average reading score in the NAEP data going back to 1992.
Eighth graders saw a more significant drop in both subjects, though they remain significantly ahead of national averages in their scores.
In math, nationally and in Wisconsin, the average score dropped by eight points, bringing the state’s lowest average since 1992.
In reading, Wisconsin eighth graders saw their average score drop by five points compared to a three-point drop for the nation. Wisconsin students hadn’t had an average score this low in NAEP data going back to 1998.
The state Department of Public Instruction highlighted the relative success in fourth-grade math in its news release on the results, while acknowledging the drops for eighth graders and the ongoing opportunity gaps between Black and white students here.
“The results released today reiterate trends we have seen across the nation as students continue to recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a press release. “Recovery is a continuous journey, and we haven’t yet reached a destination we are satisfied with, nor do we just want to return to where we were before.”
As DPI noted in its release, NAEP is the largest nationally representative and ongoing assessment of students in a variety of subject areas. About 2,200 Wisconsin fourth graders and 2,600 eighth graders tested in reading, while around 2,300 fourth graders and 2,500 eighth graders tested in math.
Students took the test from January to March 2022.
'Opportunity gap' grows
The gap in scores between Wisconsin’s Black and white students is the highest of any state, with only Washington, D.C. having a wider “opportunity gap.”
“We’ve known Wisconsin’s racial disparities in assessment results are among the widest in the nation for too long, and these troubling results are yet one more indication that we must close the opportunity gap in our state,” Underly said. “We need continued investment, intervention and innovation in our state, and we have the means to accomplish exactly that.”
Underly further pitched the importance of her 2023-25 biennial budget request in addressing that gap. She has proposed increases to school district revenue limits, per pupil aid and special education reimbursement, among other initiatives.
“Our biennial budget request will help put targeted resources and supports in our schools and ensure we are helping the students who need it the most at this critical time,” she said. “They deserve no less, and neither do we.”
In math, the state’s white fourth graders averaged a 48-point higher score than its Black fourth graders. With the exception of D.C., the next closest states — Pennsylvania and Connecticut — were at a 38-point gap.
In reading, the fourth-grade gap was 40 points. While that was significantly behind the 69-point gap for D.C., it still was three points larger than the closest state, California.
For eighth grade, the gaps were 38 points for reading and 53 points for math.
All of the gaps are worse than they were in 2019, with the exception of eighth-grade reading scores. On that test, the 38-point gap is one point less than it was in 2019.