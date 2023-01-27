Wisconsin K-12 students had a significantly higher rate of chronic absenteeism following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report, published Friday, shows there was an increase from a 12.4% chronic absenteeism rate in the 2016-17 school year to 16.1% in in 2020-21, the first full school year after the pandemic began.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing more than 10% of possible school days, through excused or unexcused absences.
“Research has tied high rates of chronic absenteeism to lower student achievement, decreased student mental health, higher dropout rates, and more challenges in adulthood,” the report states.
While the report notes that absenteeism rose in all types of schools around the state, the five largest districts by enrollment — Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine — had an absenteeism rate of 31.8% among them, while all other districts had a rate of 12.6%.
The percentage reflects two challenging statistical realities: a rise in the number of chronically absent students, from 99,969 in 2016-17 to 123,893 in 2020-21, and a drop in the overall number of public school students from 804,031 to 767,666.
The rates for the 2021-22 school year are not yet available, but are expected to be released this spring.
“If it turns out that sizable percentages of students missed higher-than-usual amounts of time in school for two successive years, then districts may need to further expand after-school tutoring and summer school as tools to make up at least some of the lost learning while also ensuring that any additional instructional time is used wisely,” the report states.
In MMSD, the chronic absenteeism rate rose over the same time period from 14.7% in 2016-17 to 21.7% in 2020-21.
The 2020-21 numbers are complicated by the inconsistent format in which schools operated that year. Many, including the state’s second-largest district here in Madison, were virtual for at least part of the year, with attendance policies varying.
As the WPF report notes, some districts may have required students learning virtually to participate in a class to be marked present, while others may have required them only to log into a virtual classroom.
Once students returned to buildings, “the methods for determining absences became even more complex and inconsistent across districts.”
“For example, when schools returned to in-person lessons, DPI gave guidance but also leeway to individual districts on how they reported district-mandated quarantines,” the report states. “One district might count as present a student who completed the given assignments while at home due to a positive COVID test or exposure to COVID, but another district might have a different policy in place.
“Such variation means that reported numbers may well underestimate the true number of students who habitually missed school.”
Further complicating the data is the complex decisions parents faced on when it was safe to send their child to school, as much of that school year came before the vaccine was available.
The largest jump by school level came from middle school students, according to the report, with a rise from 11.7% chronic absenteeism in 2016-17 to 16.7% in 2020-21.
While the chronic absenteeism data from the state does not break down by student demographics, WPF used attendance data and the annual DPI report cards for the schools to examine how chronic absenteeism affected students of varying demographics.
Schools with higher rates of absenteeism generally had more students from low-income households, more students of color and more students with disabilities.