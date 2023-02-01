Wisconsin schools at the center of budget deliberations

In 2005, Wisconsin’s deputy superintendent said state leaders had “been trying to find the promised land” in school finance for at least three decades.
That deputy superintendent is now the governor who, in his second term, is proposing an additional $2 billion for the state’s public school system — which advocates say has been consistently underfunded. While school leaders would welcome such an injection of funding over the next two years, the money would flow into the same system that now-Gov. Tony Evers criticized 18 years ago.
The system has remained the same even as schools are increasingly expected to do more for students: Support their mental health, provide extensive security, teach social and emotional lessons and continue to offer a well-rounded academic education.
Funding uncertainty combined with declining enrollment can leave districts choosing between offering an extra language or art class or hiring an additional counselor (and wondering if they’ll continue to have the money for them in a few years). Unstable revenues can mean fewer aides to help students with disabilities or those learning English as a Second Language, or a delay on routine maintenance projects that eventually require even more money to fix.
“These are very complex and hard decisions to make,” Madison West High School's then-principal, Karen Boran, wrote to families of Latin students last year when the school laid off their teacher, among other staff cuts. “The reality of this situation has caused us to not fill vacancies created by retiring staff, we have increased class sizes, and unfortunately, it has also forced us to cut programs, one of which was Latin.”
As Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said throughout a challenging budget process last year, the district was forced to make decisions "between what's right and what's right."
In the nearly two decades since Evers lamented the long overdue need for reform, the only major systematic change to Wisconsin’s school financing came in the form of Act 10 — certainly not what the Democrat and public school advocate meant when he suggested finding a “promised land.”
“People voted (for me) because they believe, as I do, that we should fully fund our public schools, keep class sizes small, invest in kids’ mental health, and retain and build upon our talented education workforce,” Evers said in his second inaugural address last month. “Because they know that when we do what’s best for our kids, we do what’s best for our state.”
Education makes up the largest portion of the state’s biennial budget. Despite that, the state’s ranking for per-pupil spending has fallen from 11th in 2002 to 25th in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“It's fair to say that Wisconsin may be the state that has changed the most in its orientation toward public education among the 50 states looking at our track record over the last 21 years,” Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials executive director Mike Barry said.
It’s hard to find many people who believe the system is working. The problem, then, is what to do instead — and there’s less common ground on a solution.
"More money is not the only answer that we can look at,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a recent interview. “Do I think that we should have some kind of an inflationary increase so that teacher salaries are competitive? Yeah, of course I do.
“But I also think that if we just do more of the same, we're going to get more of the same, which is mediocre test results and kids who can't read. That's dumb. So I want reform."
The results, as Vos mentioned, have been poor. Reading and math scores on what’s known as the Nation’s Report Card dropped across the country last year, including in Wisconsin, where the gap in scores between Wisconsin’s Black and white students is the highest of any state, with only Washington, D.C. having a wider “opportunity gap.”
“When you look at the scores in Wisconsin, especially the gap between the races, it's just unacceptable,” said Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, who will lead the Assembly education committee during this legislative session. “We have to do better, and we started to try to address it (in the last session). The governor vetoed that bill.
“But we really, really need to be able to work together, because I don't see how we can address it if we don't know that the governor is going to agree to what we do. So, I’m really hopeful we can for once work together on that.”
Kitchens was referring to a bill that would have significantly increased the number of literacy tests students must take and required the development of personalized reading plans for students deemed an “at-risk” reader. In his veto message, Evers said the bill didn’t provide adequate funding for its mandates.
“I want to go back and rehash that and say, ‘Why’d you veto this? What was the tweak that you need, right, or how can we make it better?’” Vos said of the proposal.
Republicans and those pushing for “reform” often focus on school choice, whether that’s voucher funding, charter schools or open enrollment opportunities. Public school advocates contend those options siphon money out of the public schools that need it.
To those advocates, the focus should be on making up for the past 14 years in which school spending increases were not tied to inflation — like they had been previously. If they had been, districts around Wisconsin would have been able to spend an additional $3,000 per student this school year.
Whatever happens in the upcoming budget isn’t likely to, by itself, make up for the financial challenges for Wisconsin schools over the past decade, Wisconsin Association of School Boards government relations director Dan Rossmiller said.
“We didn't get there overnight,” Rossmiller said. “And I don't anticipate it'll be fixed overnight, but we can do some things to make it better.”
Kitchens, who co-chaired a bipartisan Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding during the 2017-19 legislative session, acknowledged that disconnecting spending increases from inflation has been “a challenge for districts” — but that returning to the practice is unlikely in the foreseeable future, much like efforts to index the gas tax for inflation have gone nowhere.
“We have a lot of people that are reluctant to tie it to the cost of living,” Kitchens said. “And it just makes it really challenging because then you're asking legislators to increase spending, which is always tough. So it's easier if it's automatic, but it's probably not going to happen.”
Revenue limits
At the heart of the current system is the revenue limit, which sets a maximum amount of money each school district can bring in for a given school year through the combination of local property taxes and state aid.
Effectively, it’s a spending cap, and any increase in state aid without a corresponding increase in the cap serves as a property tax cut. The concept of a revenue limit, determined by a level of spending per student set in the state budget, first came to Wisconsin in the 1993-95 budget to combat what critics considered soaring property taxes.
While then-Gov. Tommy Thompson didn’t get the property tax freeze he proposed at the time, the situation he laid out in his February 1993 budget address has come to pass for school districts increasingly going to referendum for more spending authority.
“If local governments wish to spend more, they'll have to ask the taxpayers,” Thompson told legislators. “My guess is the answer will be no.”
That prediction for the outcome of those asks has proven wrong, however. Local school referendums have been approved at historic rates, as voters around the state have increasingly chosen to raise their own property taxes to allow their schools to spend more money.
And school districts are bringing ballot questions more often. From 2010 through the beginning of this year, there were 675 referendums to allow districts to surpass their spending caps; 75.1% of them received approval.
In the past five years, the approval percentage has risen to 83.3% of the 295 ballot questions from districts. Last year alone, 76 of the 92 operating questions on local ballots received approval.
Madison Public Schools Foundation president Melinda Heinritz, whose organization promoted the Madison Metropolitan School District’s ultimately successful 2020 referendums, said asking districts to undertake that ballot process over and over is “not sustainable.”
“It is an amazing amount of work on top of your regular job,” she said. “And it's just another way in which communities get burned out, staff get burned out and we lose sight of why we're in this in the first place, which is educating our kids.”
Beginning with the 1998-99 school year, the per-pupil revenue limit adjustment was indexed for inflation; in other words, the percentage change of the Consumer Price Index from March to March over the previous two years would apply to how much the revenue limit was increased. That helped districts keep up with rising costs, though it did not always allow for spending on new programs without cuts elsewhere.
That lasted through the 2008-09 school year. In the 2009-11 biennial budget, which Barry called a “critical landmark,” Gov. Jim Doyle eliminated the inflationary adjustment and instead increased the revenue limit by a flat $200 per pupil in each year of the budget. The Blue Ribbon Commission suggested in its January 2019 recommendations to return to the inflation-tied system, but like most of the commission’s recommendations, no action has been taken in the four years since.
“It's so difficult to make fundamental changes in the school funding formula,” Kitchens said. “If you have winners and losers, it's never going to get through legislatively, because if half your districts come out worse, nobody's going to vote for that. So it is really challenging to change it.”
An even bigger hit came in the next budget under then-Gov. Scott Walker. That budget featured a 5.5% cut in districts’ revenue limit in 2011-12, an average loss of $554 per pupil.
Walker and Republicans implemented Act 10 to help districts control the costs of staff benefits and offset the reduction, but the legislation limiting collective bargaining for public sector unions left many educators demoralized.
In the decade that’s followed, there has been a mix of changes to the revenue limit and state aid every two years. While districts have, in some of those years, been able to increase their spending, critics have said it leaves school districts uncertain how to plan for the future.
In the most recent biennial budget, amid the most tumultuous period in recent education history with the COVID-19 pandemic, districts again failed to get an increase in the revenue limit for the two years. While legislators increased state aid to schools, it was effectively a property tax cut rather than more money to spend.
Republican legislators pointed to the significant money provided by the state and federal government in COVID-19 relief funds. But district leaders emphasized that the one-time money for specific purposes was not a replacement for ongoing funds.
“When we did that last session, I think there was the understanding that we were going to have to put a substantial amount into education (in the 2023-25 budget), because otherwise you have that cliff where it's one-time funds,” Kitchens said. “We'll see how the discussions go with (the Joint Finance Committee), but at least two years ago, everybody, I think, was on the same page that, ‘OK, we're going to ask the schools to spend this federal money but we're going to need to make up for that in the following budget.”
Stifling innovation?
The lack of a revenue cap increase in the most recent budget exemplifies the challenges school districts face under the current system.
Without a tie to inflation, districts are often left without any certainty around the funding they’ll have the following year.
“School districts thrive on stable, predictable funding models that allow school districts to focus more on teaching and learning,” Barry said.
Last week, for example, members of the Madison School Board began conversations about the 2023-24 budget, which takes effect July 1. They did so, and will continue to this spring, without knowing how much they will be able to spend – and it’s a situation that repeats every two years under the current setup.
That can make it difficult for schools to maintain a long-term plan, including investing in innovative approaches to a problem or creating ongoing staff incentives.
“It really stifles, I think, innovation,” Rossmiller said. “It stifles your ability to count on resources to be there.”
That can trickle down to potential future teachers, something schools around the state and country are in dire need of, Rossmiller said. The lack of consistency could create questions about whether a future teacher will be able to pay off student loan debt, start a family or buy a house, for example.
That uncertainty is only one piece of a difficult decade-plus for school budgets. If revenue limits had remained tied to inflation instead of the inconsistent cuts and increases over the past 14 years, districts would have an additional $3,234.88 per student, according to a memo from the state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau earlier this month.
While the difference was offset in some years with aid that did not apply to the revenue limit, public school advocate and former University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education dean Julie Underwood said numbers like that justify a major increase in budgets ahead.
She characterized the state of education funding in Wisconsin as “really abysmal,” suggesting that the state is “so far behind” where it should be given the increasing costs of the past decade.
“We need a ladder up to where we should have been,” Underwood said.
In Madison, for example, the 14 years since revenue caps and state aid were split from inflation have had a huge cost.
“In the case of Madison this school year, if we had stayed up with inflation over that 14-year time horizon, our budget would have included an additional $82 million in state resources,” Heinritz, from the schools foundation, said. “It's enormous, clearly, and over the entire time horizon, it's about a $660 million inflation gap.”
'The bus still costs what it costs'
The budgetary uncertainty comes in the context of a state that has seen significant enrollment declines over the past decade.
In fall 2012, Wisconsin had 871,551 students in public schools in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to state data. In fall 2021, that was down to 829,143. In many of the years, the decline was relatively small, somewhere between 1,000 and 4,000 each year among the state’s more than 400 school districts.
The pandemic accelerated it quickly, with the loss of 25,000 students in one year from 2019-20 to 2020-21. The years since have returned to the more marginal declines.
Barry, who prior to taking his role at the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials managed finances for school districts in Wisconsin including Madison, suggested those marginal declines make budgeting difficult in education, where budgets “don’t shrink well.”
“The bus still costs what it costs, whether there's 70 kids or there’s 60,” Barry said.
The “biggest flaw” in Wisconsin’s school funding formula is the way the system treats districts with declining enrollment, Kitchens said.
“I would like to address that. … I think that with split government, it's going to be very difficult to do that,” he said, adding that it won’t be possible unless Republican lawmakers and Evers can develop more trust across the aisle.
Class size is a similar issue. A reduction of 100 students in an elementary grade level in MMSD, for example, would average out to about five students per school in that grade. That makes it unlikely any school could eliminate a teaching position to make up for the loss of students without greatly increasing class sizes – leaving it with less funding but similar expenses, at least on the staff side, which make up most of a district’s budget in any given year.
The inability to easily adjust to cuts is especially significant in smaller districts, Barry suggested, of which Wisconsin has many. He said the median enrollment in a school district is around 880 students.
“You don’t have a lot of moves to make when you’re budgeting,” he said. “So if you’re small, rural and declining enrollment, it’s really tough, I think tougher than it needs to be.”
Jeff Eide, a former school district superintendent who is now the executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Association, stressed that rural districts are not facing all of the same challenges. Variables from the proximity to a major metropolitan area to the geographical size of the district can create extremely different situations relative to their population growth.
Increases in areas like the revenue limit, special education reimbursement and mental health, all of which are part of DPI’s proposal, would likely prove meaningful for rural schools, Eide said.
The commonality among the districts he works with, he said, is that they “are working harder than ever” to meet the needs of their students, from mental health supports to preparing them for post-high school life.
“I can’t tell you how hard they’re working and how much they care,” Eide said. “And they will continue to work hard and care but it would be nice to have the needed support on the financial end.”
DPI's proposal
The governor is expected to unveil his full budget proposal in a few weeks.
As the 2022-23 school year kicked off in early September, though, he and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly unveiled a plan to spend nearly $2 billion on public education. At the time, the state had a projected $5 billion surplus – a figure that has risen to $7.1 billion in the months since.
The funding would cover educational priorities such as reading, mental health, school nutrition, financial literacy, staff shortages and special education aid.
The last of those could be especially significant, as any increase would free up money in the general budget for other expenses. The state currently reimburses districts at around 30% of their costs for federally required services for students with disabilities.
Evers and Underly suggest increasing that to 45% in the first year of the biennium and 60% in the second for a total cost of $753.9 million over the next two years. That would give districts significantly more flexibility within their general budget to cover their other costs.
Their other proposals include raising the revenue limit by $350 per pupil in 2023-24 and an additional $650 per pupil in 2024-25, while also increasing state aid by $24 per pupil in 2023-24 and another $45 per pupil the following year.
That revenue limit increase would put the state slightly behind the rate of inflation for next school year but well ahead of it for the second, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo from last month. If tied to inflation now, the biennial budget would allow for a per pupil increase of about $393 in 2023-24 and $403 in 2024-25.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, suggested the per pupil system would be a likely outlet for any increase in funding.
“(Gov. Evers’) idea of … a substantial increase in K-12 education might be different than my caucus’ idea of what a substantial increase in K-12 education is,” he said. “But I think the best way for the bulk of it is to be per pupil, put into the per pupil system, because then it gets spread out evenly amongst the schools and it's probably the fairest way to do it.”
Choice the answer?
Wisconsin Republicans have pushed for expanded school choice options for decades, and Vos indicated an expansion could be a negotiating piece with Evers in the upcoming budget deliberations.
Evers, however, suggested anything like universal school choice — in which any student would receive public money to attend any private school — is unlikely to make it past his veto pen.
Vos indicated an interest in finding a middle ground with Evers, suggesting his opposition to universal school choice “doesn’t mean we can’t make progress.” That progress could come in the way of requiring more equality in teacher salaries between public and private schools, or making it easier for families to go from one public school to another through open enrollment.
“Not all of these have to be some kind of a partisan battle on every topic,” Vos said.
A major Republican argument for increased school choice comes from results of standardized tests among public school students. Both sides acknowledge the test results aren’t good enough, and they’ve gotten worse over the past few decades.
In the mid- to late-1990s, the “Nation’s Report Card” showed Wisconsin students significantly ahead of national public school students in reading and math. The most recent round of results, from 2022, show that while Wisconsin students remain mostly ahead of their peers nationwide, it’s a smaller margin than the late 1990s.
Perhaps most significantly, though, the state continues to have the country’s largest gap in scores for Black and white students.
Conservatives argue that public schools have been given the chance to correct the issue, and the lack of progress means it’s time for alternatives. Public school advocates, meanwhile, say the proliferation of choice programs here has come at the expense of public schools.
DPI estimated that school choice options would receive $444.4 million in state aid this school year, up from the $246.6 million in the 2016-17 school year.
For Barry, given the decline in birth rates and student population, it’s a bad time to expand school choice.
“How do we reconcile (declining enrollment) with the agenda to create yet more schooling options and continuing to slice the pie thinner and thinner?” he said. “I think we need a coherent state conversation about that.
“In a state where you had rapidly increasing enrollment, creating more and more options might work better, but the reality and the policy don’t line up real well right now.”
Reasons for optimism
Public school advocates are optimistic about the K-12 budget compared with two years ago at this time.
One major influence: the state’s record surplus.
“If we want to make a significant ask, we're doing it at a time when the resources are there,” Heinritz said. “We have a chance to reverse these trends at a time we have the resources to do it.”
Barry said that surplus “takes off the board the convenient argument of, ‘We’d love to help but we can’t.’”
It also helps that the cold relationship between Evers and Republican leadership has thawed, at least somewhat, with recent private meetings that did not occur two years ago. While their public statements, including on the education budget, still don’t align, the dialogue provides a sense of possibility.
“Often with divided government, you either get complete stalemate or you get hopefully positive compromise,” Barry said. “I’m holding out my hope for positive compromise and a return to more stable and predictable school funding.”
Underwood also pointed to Kitchens taking over as the chair of the Assembly Committee on Education as a positive development, given his role chairing the Blue Ribbon Commission a few years ago.
Rossmiller, who began in his role at the school boards group in 2006 and has seen eight biennial budget cycles since, said he hopes getting something like DPI’s request is realistic.
“If I weren’t an optimist, I wouldn't be in the education business,” Rossmiller said. “Education is about the future and making it better for students and families.”