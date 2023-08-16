A state government office focused on school safety will have at least one more year of operation despite going unfunded in Wisconsin's two-year budget.
The Office of School Safety and its 24/7 school safety tip line — Speak Up, Speak Out — will remain in operation through the end of 2024 using money reallocated from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to the state Department of Justice. The act, known as ARPA, is a federal program that sent billions of dollars in COVID-19 economic relief to states and other organizations.
"This is really a lifeline for the vital programs that our Office of School Safety leads," Attorney General Josh Kaul told the Cap Times on Wednesday. "It's going to be another full school year and then into late 2024 where we're going to have these critical programs in place."
Kaul called the funding a "really positive development," but "also a short-term win." To keep the office going beyond 2024, he said, the state Legislature will have to invest in the office, something he hopes the extra year can allow legislators to consider again.
"We're going to keep pursuing whatever options are available to continue the work of the Office of School Safety," he said. "Ultimately it's going to be a decision for the Legislature to make whether they want to continue these vital operations or if they're going to allow the Office of School Safety to be gutted.
"That would be bad for our kids, it would be bad for public safety."
The $1.34 million in federal money was initially awarded for the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories to hire contractors to test evidence, according to the release, but the Department of Justice found no available vendors for testing the types of material needed. That meant the money would not be spent before the ARPA deadline unless it was reallocated.
Wisconsin created the school safety program by a law in 2018 that authorized and funded only the director position for the office. That position was supposed to oversee the administration of $100 million in federal grants for school safety.
In the years since, the office’s responsibilities have expanded, with its staff size bolstered by about $1.8 million in federal money sent to Wisconsin through ARPA and earmarked for the office by Gov. Tony Evers. That money was set to expire by Dec. 31.
Kaul requested a little more than $2.2 million over the 2023-25 biennium to fund 16 full-time jobs, including nine to staff the tip line that launched in 2020. Evers, a fellow Democrat, proposed less than half of that in his budget, but the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee included no funding for the office.
The office would have continued to exist, with or without the ARPA money, but with no additional funding it would be reduced to just its director, Trish Kilpin. That would have meant no tip line.
The day before legislators decided not to fund the office in June, Kaul told the Cap Times that any cut to the nine staff positions for the tip line "would potentially seriously impair the effectiveness of that program.”
“If we were to have to cut back, for example, by cutting the hours (of) availability, what that means is that if there was a student in crisis, they may not be able to get a hold of our tip line, which could cause schools not to want to use the tip line because they may want to have something available 24/7,” Kaul said.
The tip line launched in 2020 featuring multiple ways for people to submit school safety concerns: by phone call, text message, online or through an app.
In the three years since its launch, the Speak Up, Speak Out line has received more than 7,500 contacts, according to the DOJ, with half of those coming in the 2022-23 school year. More than 100 of those contacts have been about concerns of a planned school attack; as of January of this year nearly 950 reports concerned mental health and school climate.
Suicide threats, depression and anxiety were within the top six report categories, according to data from the office.
Kilpin, the director, has a background in school mental health and said the tip line can serve as an early intervention in cases that could involve a school attack, as there are often signs before the act occurs.
“Part of the mission is really understanding adolescent and child behavior and intervening to prevent violence,” she told the Cap Times earlier this year. “I feel like the mission stays the same, that we want to make sure we prevent harm from coming to you, whether that's a targeted attack toward others or to themselves.
“We want to be part of helping kids to feel mentally well and getting the support they need and deserve.”
The tip line is free for schools to use, and more than 1,700 schools and law enforcement agencies have received at least one tip from Speak Up, Speak Out since its inception, according to the DOJ.
Kilpin said they’ve seen how important it is for schools to create a culture of seeking help among students and staff. That allows them to overcome many of the reasons information can be kept secret, like a lack of trust or perception of shame.
“It’s a vulnerable place to be when you’re first reaching out for assistance,” Kilpin said. “When schools have a culture of help-seeking as opposed to telling on people, it's (at those schools) we're more likely to see reports.”