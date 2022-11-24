For many voters in Wisconsin, voting for governor involves different considerations than deciding “yes” or “no” on a local school district referendum.
That’s clear in the results of this year’s fall election, where “yes” votes on school referendums outpaced support for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — an advocate for more school funding statewide — in more than 75% of the areas that had a school referendum.
It’s no surprise to Rob DeMeuse, a project manager for School Perceptions, which helps school districts gauge community sentiment through surveys, including as part of districts’ referendum planning processes.
“There are good arguments for both sides to pass a referendum and particularly in rural areas — even more so than urban areas — the school is the business in town,” he said. “Their identity is being a Raider or a Trojan or whatever their mascot is. That’s how they identify themselves and why would they want to shoot themselves in the foot and have the largest employer in town close down?”
The Cap Times looked at the percentage of “yes” votes for a given school district referendum question and compared it to the share of the vote for Evers in the county that school district resides in, finding that in 61 of the 81 school district ballot measures, local support outpaced that for Evers.
Of the 20 where Evers received a higher vote share than the referendum question, 12 were in Dane or Milwaukee counties, both of which voted overwhelmingly for the incumbent with more than 70% of the countywide vote. That’s a challenging bar for any school referendum to meet, and all 12 of them still received approval.
Overall, 64 of the 81 referenda on Nov. 8 ballots around Wisconsin passed. For the year, that makes 133 of 166 approved, following a trend in recent years of support for school referendums at the same time more districts are asking for them.
Dan Rossmiller, government relations director for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said he’s not surprised to see high rates of support for local ballot measures, especially as districts face challenging fiscal environments and declining enrollment that exacerbates a lack of state funding increases.
“To a certain extent, in some districts, they've grown accustomed to that, that we're going to have to come and rescue the schools, because the state just isn't doing the job,” Rossmiller said. “I think they can see where their dollars are going.”
Rossmiller also suggested that while the gubernatorial candidates’ views on education were starkly different, the issue wasn’t front and center for the campaigns. Plus, he noted, Evers lost most counties across the state even as he won with about 51% of the vote overall.
“If school referendums didn't outpoll Evers they weren't going to pass in a lot of places,” he said. “I don't think you can say that because someone's Republican, they're not going to support their local school, that's a really blunt analysis that I don't think picks up the nuances.”
Throughout his first term as governor and decade as state superintendent that preceded it, Evers made clear his interest in more funding for public schools through his budget requests. Republicans in the Legislature, however, mostly rebuffed those efforts, either trimming down or eliminating proposed increases.
GOP candidate Tim Michels, while not speaking extensively about his education ideas, had stated interest in “universal school choice." It is likely such a program would have diverted money away from public schools.
In other words, it would have done the opposite of what many of the referendums on Nov. 8 ballots will do.
Partisanship myth
In May, DeMeuse wrote an article for the statewide School News publication put together by the WASB. In it, he outlined a series of myths about referendum support or opposition, including about political affiliation.
In his research, he wrote, he commonly heard the following idea: “I live in a Republican area, so referendums don’t pass here.”
His response: “Mostly false.” Through interviews, he learned that voters’ “party affiliation was not ‘activated’ because voters did not see their local schools through a partisan lens during a referendum.”
“An identity someone had with their school overtook politics when voters entered the voting booth,” DeMeuse wrote. “People asked themselves, ‘How should I vote in this election as a Pine Tree School District Wildcat who might be liberal or conservative?’ and not, ‘How should I vote in this election as a conservative or liberal who lives in the Pine Tree School District?’"
Voters “didn’t want their school to become a political pawn,” he wrote, instead focusing on doing “what was right.”
This week, he told the Cap Times that even if political beliefs enter the decision-making process, there are incentives for people of all opinions on taxation to support a local ballot initiative.
“If you're a conservative, then you get to keep your tax dollars close to home, it's a local tax increase, you get to control it, and you don't have it going through quote-unquote big government at the state or federal level,” he said. “If you're a liberal, you get a chance to raise your taxes and it may be to a level you wish the state did it, but it's not, so you control that at home.”
To test his theory on referendums and what leads to their success or failure, DeMeuse generated equations to predict their outcome. To look at partisanship, specifically, he kept all of the factors in a given district the same, but turned the vote share for a Republican presidential candidate down to 0% and up to 100%.
In either situation, the referendum had a greater than 50% chance of approval, he said, with more than 90% if no one was voting for the Republican and still about a 52% chance if everyone was.
“Do the chances go down? Yeah,” he said. “But when you start from a level at 90% and you go down just a little bit, you're still pretty high.”
DeMeuse, who finished his research on the subject just before the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed his lack of surprise at the results to growing up in rural Wisconsin.
“If you hadn't grown up in Wisconsin or grew up in a more urban area you would say, ‘Well, rural areas don’t pass referendums,’” he said. “But I guess I had the benefit of knowing that going to a rural school, the same people are sitting in the same spots in the gym and they have for the last 40 years; nobody better sit there because that's their spot, you know.
“To me, it made sense because I understood the connection of the identity and I understood that it was the game in town, literally and figuratively.”
That has held true as polarization has amped up in recent years. DeMeuse said most people he spoke with in his research did not view their schools through a political lens.
“I still think people don't put their school in a politicized light yet,” he said. “Are there political aspects of it with curriculum and taxation? Sure, but their identity to their mascots still trumps what their partisan identity is.”