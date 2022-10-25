Two weeks before the 2022 general election, public school leaders and supporters held a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol building Monday night encouraging people to vote.
Bringing attention to what’s at stake on the Nov. 8 ballot, the "Unity in the Community" event featured speakers from schools around the state encouraging people to find their polling place Nov. 8 or vote early. About 50 people attended the event, many of them Madison Metropolitan School District administrators and Madison Public Schools Foundation staff who walked there from the Doyle Administration Building.
Speakers included a school counselor from Oshkosh, a La Follette High School senior, a Verona Area High School teacher and an Osceola School Board member. While the event was officially nonpartisan and no speakers advocated for specific candidates or parties, all of them stressed the importance of more funding for public schools.
“This means a lot to me because I don't want students who are younger than me to lack various resources and opportunities that will be offered,” La Follette’s Yoanna Hoskins said. “I want my teachers to be well compensated and respected for all the hard work they put in every single day.”
Adding that she’s not yet old enough to vote herself, she urged everyone else to do so.
“And leaders, the adults that I’m supposed to look up to, let’s work together so we can get caught up (on funding),” Hoskins said.
Among the stakes in the Nov. 8 election are school choice. GOP candidate Tim Michels has offered support for universal school choice, and while he hasn’t provided detailed plans, it’s likely that includes a voucher system without income limits, given his past statements.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, running for reelection, won’t likely get many of his policy priorities regardless of the outcome of the race, given the overwhelming Republican majority in the Legislature. But he used his veto pen regularly in his first term, including on education items, like halting a "parental bill of rights" and stopping a proposed breakup of the Milwaukee Public Schools district.
Evers, along with State Superintendent Jill Underly, have proposed adding almost $2 billion for public schools across the state in the 2023-25 biennial budget.
Kabby Hong, who teaches English in Verona and was a 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, said that the “public education system is on the ballot.”
“One election can radically change the landscape for all of us,” Hong said. “That is why I'm asking all of you to go out and vote and to not give in to cynicism, apathy and indifference.”
He spoke about “talented, brilliant colleagues” who left the profession because they didn’t see a future in it. Pointing to inflation, he compared a school budget to a family budget and noted how many districts are going to referendum this fall for funding.
America’s individualism, Hong said, sometimes goes too far, in that people “believe that you should only care about your kids, and I should only care about mine.”
“Individualism is a great thing, but not when it shreds the bonds that connect us as a community,” Hong said. “We need to care about all kids as if they are our own; instead of saying to teachers, ‘What are you going to do about your kids?’ we should be saying, ‘What are we going to do about our kids?’”
Brooke Kulzer, an Osceola School Board member, said school funding is an issue in all kinds of districts across Wisconsin.
“This is not a one gets and one gives,” Kulzer said. “This is equitable schools for all.”
She suggested that improving schools will keep people from leaving communities.
“The very best incentive that we can offer is not lower taxes, but rather it is great public schools,” Kulzer said. “And a lot of districts can do both.”