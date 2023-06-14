Major proposals that reshape how the state funds local governments and private schools received approval from both the state Senate and Assembly Wednesday, sending them to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk for his signature or veto.
The bills, part of a compromise package that also includes more than $1 billion in additional money for public schools in the 2023-25 biennial budget, received support from both Democrats and Republicans. They were first negotiated by Evers, a Democrat, and Republican legislative leaders last week and introduced last Thursday.
“Over the course of the next several months, and hopefully over the course of the next several decades, (these bills) will make a huge positive difference for the people that we are fortunate enough to represent as elected officials in the state of Wisconsin,” Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said before the votes.
Many Democrats objected to portions of the shared revenue legislation, including requirements attached to the new funds for local governments, like minimum public safety staffing mandates, and policies focused on the city of Milwaukee, such as ones prohibiting spending shared revenue funds on the city’s streetcar. Still, six Democratic senators and 13 Democratic Assembly members voted with the majority of the Republican caucus to approve the measure.
At a press conference before the session, which began around 11 a.m., Senate Democrats said they hadn’t seen the text of the legislation they voted on hours later.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, suggested the Republicans were “in complete and utter disarray.” She said her Democratic peers have long supported the idea of increasing shared revenue for municipalities, but did not believe the policy provisions attached to this bill were appropriate.
“This could have been a clean bill,” Agard said before the vote. “It could’ve been passed with broad bipartisan consensus and instead Republicans, to my understanding, are still infighting because they’ve decided to insert bad policy and unpopular ideas into this vitally important piece of legislation.”
The shared revenue deal is seen as a way to save the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County from bankruptcy. The measure would allow both the city and county to increase their sales taxes to generate additional revenue. A sticking point had been whether a referendum seeking voters’ approval to increase the sales taxes would be required, but the final legislation requires two-thirds of the legislative bodies in those municipalities to approve the additional tax.
All municipalities, though, will receive an increase in payments from the state. The bill passed Wednesday doesn’t change much for the city of Madison from the version passed last month in the Assembly.
School funding
The state’s powerful Joint Finance Committee approved the education funding on Tuesday, with new investments in several areas that fall well below what Evers had proposed in his budget.
The investments include an increase in how much money districts can raise in revenue each of the two years of the budget, funding for special education and literacy.
Revenue limits, which govern how much school districts can spend through the combination of state aid and local property taxes, will increase by $325 per pupil in each year of the 2023-25 biennial budget. While per pupil revenue limits vary by district based on operational referendums, student populations and exemptions under state law, they ranged from $10,000 to $26,000 per student in the current school year. The Madison Metropolitan School District was at $14,254, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Along with that funding for public schools, private and charter schools will receive the largest investment in state history for school choice. K-8 private schools would receive an additional $1,100 per pupil enrolled through the school choice program, charter schools would receive an additional $1,727 per pupil and high schools would receive an additional $2,948 per pupil.
Public schools will be reimbursed for 33.3% of special education costs. That’s up from the current 30% reimbursement rate, but well below the 60% Evers had proposed in his budget.
The Republican-authored budget also includes $50 million toward literacy initiatives and an additional $15 million each year for mental health services in schools.
Absent from the budget is any movement toward universal free meals in schools, a major component of Evers’ proposal.
Little change for Madison
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times last month the increase in the shared revenue plan was not enough.
She reiterated that last week Thursday, just as the compromise announcement began.
"We’re still in a place that’s really inadequate for the city of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview last week. “What I’m hearing is we’re still going to receive the $2.8 million, which is much less than if shared revenue had simply kept pace with inflation and certainly doesn’t come anywhere close to filling the structural deficit the Legislature has forced us into.”
She said that any increase at this time can be considered “historic.”
“This is the first time we’ve seen shared revenue increase in a long time and any increase is certainly welcome,” she said. “But I think it would be a mistake for anyone to think this actually solves all of the issues with funding local government.
“That’s certainly not the case for Madison, and I think it will be true for many other communities.”
Cap Times reporter Allison Garfield contributed to this article.