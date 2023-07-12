As of Tuesday, all trades exams administered by Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services are now being offered in Spanish in addition to English.
According to a list provided to the Cap Times by the department, these 40 exams include licensing for a variety of electrician, plumber, inspector, contractor and blaster positions. (Blasters are employed by construction, quarrying and mining companies to detonate explosives to dislodge coal, ore and rock or to demolish structures.)
The Department of Safety and Professional Services ensures that licensed professionals in Wisconsin provide safe and competent services by licensing and regulating a total of 240 credentials. Applicants can request a Spanish language examination for any of the 40 trades by checking a box on the application form, which is different for each exam.
“The language barrier is always an issue when it comes to employment opportunities,” said Baltazar De Anda Santana, executive director of the Latino Academy for Workforce Development. “We at the Latino Academy are very excited about this because it is a first step in the right direction and we have students who will benefit from it.”
Arbey Castillo Cabanzo, a 49-year-old Colombian immigrant, has experience as an electrician in his native country, but has been unable to get licensed in the U.S.
“For us, as a Latino population, the decision to offer trades exams in Spanish is important since we will have the opportunity to train and prepare ourselves to take the job skills exams, among others,” he said in Spanish through an interpreter. “The majority of Latino people want to improve themselves and get out of our comfort zone, and this decision affects us positively because we will have more opportunities to do so.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those who identify as Hispanic or Latino constitute 7.6% of Wisconsin’s population, making them the largest minority group in the state.
Data from the 2019 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau also shows that approximately 62% of U.S. households that speak a language other than English spoke Spanish. Of that, 7.3% indicated that they “spoke English not at all,” while 14.5% said that they “spoke English not well.”
“DSPS plays a critical role in ensuring valued members of our workforce meet the standards set by Wisconsin law,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Smith in a news release. “Making our trades exams available in Spanish directly invests in growing Wisconsin’s workforce by providing another option for people who are becoming certified in our trades.”
The safety and professional services department administers trades exams in DeForest, Appleton, Wausau, Pewaukee or Eau Claire twice each month, and all 40 exams are available at both testing events.
De Anda believes that this decision will help Latinx people who don’t speak English to get licensed but extra steps need to be taken to benefit a larger number of people.
“This is a great step in the right direction but it will only benefit a few folks in our community, those who already have skills for the profession they’re trying to get into,” he said. “But what happens once they’re hired in a job or start an apprenticeship? If there is no support in Spanish at the workplace, it will create false expectations.”
The solution, according to De Anda, is for workplaces to invest in bilingual training for their staff, while also providing ESL classes for Spanish-speaking employees.
“At the academy, we already do this in partnership with organizations because what’s important is to make sure Latinos don’t stay in entry-level positions,” he said. “We have to think about how they can advance because, at the end of the day, we have to support the worker so that they can advance in their career.”
De Anda emphasized that the most important long-term measure to ensure the economic advancement of Latinos is immigration reform. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who did not have citizenship (28% of Spanish speakers) outnumbered that of those who were naturalized citizens (18% of Spanish speakers) in 2019.
“The state can’t do anything about this, but I do feel that it’s important for us to keep having the conversation about immigration reform, because that is what really creates an obstacle for many Latinos who are qualified and want to work but can’t because they don’t have documents,” De Anda said.