The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has appealed the dismissal of its 2020 lawsuit over Madison Metropolitan School District gender identity guidance.
On Nov. 23, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington dismissed the lawsuit, citing a lack of standing for the sole remaining petitioner, Jane Doe 4. The anonymous complainant is one of 14 original parties on the lawsuit — the rest have left amid two years of appeals and arguments over the process for the lawsuit.
“(Jane Doe 4) does not predict or anticipate she will be harmed, but she nevertheless seeks a declaratory judgment that a transgender student policy of the Madison Metropolitan School District violates her constitutional right to parent,” Remington wrote. “Because she presents no evidence that she predicts, anticipates, or will actually suffer any individual harm, Jane Doe has no standing and her Complaint must be dismissed.”
WILL attorney Luke Berg wrote in an email that “the decision conflicts with long and well-established precedent on standing from the Wisconsin Supreme Court" and confirmed that the conservative advocacy organization had filed an appeal Monday.
The lawsuit stems from an April 2018 document titled “Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students,” which outlined how staff should work with students who share they are transgender or gender-questioning at school. The guidance covered issues like using the students’ preferred name and pronouns and prohibited staff from disclosing to parents “any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
“Transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity and expression openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information,” the guidance states. “If a student chooses to use a different name, to transition at school, or to disclose their gender identity to staff or other students, this does not authorize school staff to disclose a student’s personally identifiable or medical information.”
The 14 plaintiffs claimed that the policy violated their rights as parents. The guidance itself acknowledged that families can be “essential” in supporting LGBTQ+ students, but it also advises staff to use a student’s legal name and gender pronoun in communicating with families even if they know the student prefers a different name or pronoun.
“We believe that families love their children, have incredible dreams for them, and hope to keep them safe from harm,” it states. “We know that family acceptance continues to have a profound impact on the physical and mental health outcomes of our LGBTQ+ young people. In MMSD, with the permission of our students, we will strive to include families along the journey to support their LGBTQ+ youth.”
Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs had to reveal their identities to the district for the case to proceed, though they were allowed to remain anonymous publicly. That ruling ended two years of procedural arguments over injunctions and anonymity, allowing the case to return to the circuit court for consideration on its merits.
“Without knowing the parents' identities, how can the District's attorneys inquire whether the parents have a sincerely held religious belief regarding this aspect of their children's upbringing?” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in the 4-3 opinion. “Individual parents in this case might also have differing beliefs which could affect the evaluation of their claims.”
It also left only Jane Doe 4, who Remington said did not have a reasonable expectation that harm would occur under the guidance. Remington noted the difference between a harm that is “anticipatory” and one that “could happen,” the latter of which did not meet the standard for a declaratory judgment, he wrote.
He illustrated the point by pointing to “all of the people who could be harmed by the District’s policies,” including “every other parent of a child enrolled in the District,” nearby parents whose children could transfer into the district and all expecting parents whose children may someday enroll in the district.
“Jane Doe’s claim must be dismissed because she fails to show why she anticipates that the District’s policies will cause even a trifling individual injury,” Remington wrote. “To ignore her lack of standing — that is, to ignore my limited and modest role in constitutional governance — and tell Wisconsin parents their rights would be to declare ‘that the judges know what is good for the people better than the people themselves.’”
Instead, he quotes Hagedorn in suggesting that if Jane Doe wants different rules, “the main remedy is to vote and persuade elected officials to enact different laws.”
While the district has previously declined comment on the ongoing lawsuit, spokesperson Tim LeMonds responded to a reporter’s request for comment on the dismissal in an email Monday.
“MMSD recognizes its tremendous responsibility as educators to uphold the right of every student to be educated in an all-inclusive, nondiscriminatory and safe learning environment, and continues to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of every individual student,” LeMonds wrote. “With consideration to the complexities of human culture and our core values as a school community, MMSD stands committed to reject the spirit and logic behind any form of discrimination and any practice or policy that may jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of our students.”