For MGR Govindarajan, seeing student activism up close became a turning point in his college career.
In the summer of 2020, protests at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement propelled his interest in student government. He joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Associated Students of Madison, where he’s spent nearly three years advocating on behalf of students.
Govindarajan is now seeking to make change at the local level as a candidate for City Council. He will appear on the April 4 ballot alongside two other UW-Madison students, including his District 8 challenger Charlie Fahey and Maxwell Laubenstein, who’s running against longtime alder Mike Verveer in District 4. All three said they want to bring youth representation to the 20-person council.
“If elected, it's not going to just be me there — it's going to be students speaking at open forum, sending in testimony and emails, posting on social media,” said Govindarajan, a UW-Madison junior. “Regardless of policy and platforms, that's my number one goal overall.”
Platforms on affordable housing, sustainability
By day, the candidates are attending their college courses. By night, they’re knocking on dozens of doors to get out the vote, while also tackling their homework.
“I would say the thing I'm lacking the most is sleep,” Govindarajan said, estimating he spends over 20 hours a week on his campaign.
It’s all worth the effort in ensuring students know the issues they’re voting on, said Fahey, a UW-Madison junior. He said he’s had “thousands of in-person conversations” with people to hear about their concerns, which have helped shape his platform.
An executive director of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, Fahey said he’s running to advocate for affordable housing — a position similar to both Govindarajan and Laubenstein.
“I’ve seen a lot of people and experienced myself rent price increases across the city,” Fahey said. “I've talked to thousands of residents at campus fairs, public events, dining halls, libraries and their own doors about their struggles finding leases and affording rent.”
Fahey’s platform also includes improving public transportation and support for small businesses. Govindarajan similarly wants to see public transportation improvements, in addition to efforts pushing for sustainability and funding for city mental health programs.
Laubenstein, a UW-Madison senior, has his sights set on restoring local environmental restoration projects, which he said the city has cut funding for in recent years. He also hopes to work toward expanding the city’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Service, which sends crisis workers and paramedics to respond to behavioral health emergencies.
Fighting for more student involvement
Fahey said a youth voice is especially necessary in District 8, which primarily comprises UW-Madison students and has historically been represented by a young alder. It is currently represented by recent UW-Madison graduate Juliana Bennett, who said in a press release she is instead running in District 2 this April due to redistricting and to “create room for students to run in District 8.”
But Govindarajan doesn’t want to see a sole student trying to influence the City Council’s decisions. His mission is to get other UW-Madison students — who make up about a sixth of the city’s population — involved in the process.
“I'm not running to represent people,” Govindarajan said. “I'm running to get them to represent themselves and uplift their voices.”
That representation is currently lacking in the council, he said, and it’s needed to create big changes in terms of transportation, affordable housing and mental health.
“A lot of those conversations are already happening,” he said. “But students — the ones who are impacted the most by a lot of these conversations — are not involved in them.”
Newcomer vs. longtime Madison alder
Making room for a youth representative in District 4 could be a tough challenge for Laubenstein as he runs against Verveer, who has represented the district since 1995 — before Laubenstein was born. Laubenstein garnered 26% of the vote compared with Verveer’s 54% in the February primary election.
Verveer, the council’s longest-serving member, has run unopposed since 1997. Laubenstein thinks it’s time for a fresh face in District 4, a constituency in which a majority of residents are 19 to 25 years old.
“While Mike has done many good things for the city, when it comes down to it, he’s had 28 years to see the changes he’s wanted to see,” Laubenstein said. “When we're looking for making change in Madison, we're looking for progressive change. Sometimes it means fighting for people who are going to fight a little differently.”
Verveer, who joined the council in his early 20s, said he has never lost sight of the fact that he represents thousands of students and young people. He pointed to a track record of rallying for ordinances that keep Madison’s youths in mind, including the city’s decriminalization of marijuana.
To Laubenstein, Verveer’s tenure and the accomplishments of other young alders shows that a fresh face can work.
“Mike is proof that a student activist can be a successful alder and work hard to fight for change at the city level,” Laubenstein said. “There's a strong legacy of student alders in Madison, and that's really representative of the fact that we, as a city, are striving to develop successful communities that produce young and strong student leaders.”
But joining the council also comes with a “steep learning curve,” Verveer said, and it often takes time to create meaningful accomplishments. Referencing “tremendous turnover” among alders, he said completing projects can be challenging for a newcomer who may serve only one or two terms.
“Although I'm older than many of my constituents, I prioritize them and their needs,” he said. “I think that that is every bit as valuable as actually being a currently enrolled UW student and having a WisCard in your wallet.”
Still, Verveer said he’s “thrilled that so many UW students have shown interest in serving on the council this year.”
“I think that is something to be applauded because the tens of thousands of UW students do deserve to have direct representation in that way,” he said. “With that said, I do believe that my commitment and experience is extremely helpful to students.”