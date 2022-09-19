Last month, Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen posted photos on Facebook of slides from a School Board retreat, slides that included state test results for MMSD students for the 2021-22 school year.
On Aug. 31, four days after the retreat where the information was discussed in a public meeting, she removed them.
“All my data slides from the retreat have been deleted at the request of DPI” — the state Department of Public Instruction — “and MMSD, including all data from the public comment section of the agenda,” Vander Meulen wrote on Facebook.
The problem is, DPI now says that testing data remains embargoed (not to be published) until they release it this fall.
Vander Meulen told the Cap Times that being asked to remove her posts was “the most bizarre thing I’ve ever had happen.”
“I’ve had people get annoyed at my posts, I’ve had people say ‘You probably shouldn’t have posted that,’” she said. “This is the first time I’ve ever had someone say, ‘Take it down.’”
The Cap Times has looked into the situation. Here is what happened.
What was the data Vander Meulen shared?
Data in the original slide deck, since removed from the online agenda, included results from last year’s Forward Exam, the ACT, and the ACT Aspire tests, along with a comparison to previous years.
Staff broke the results down by demographics as well.
The district has since removed that information from its data resources, replacing it with “[emb]” for embargoed.
What is an embargo and why does DPI have one for this data?
An embargo on information like this provides time for the receiving parties to analyze and use the data before it is publicly released.
According to an email from DPI communications officer Chris Bucher, summary data like what MMSD had presented to the board is embargoed “so the DPI can perform quality assurance and data validation prior to release to the public.”
“This process also includes redacting summary results in publicly released data when needed to protect student privacy as required by state and federal privacy laws,” Bucher wrote. “Therefore, data are not considered final until the public release.”
While the data is shared with district and school staff prior to its public release “for professional development, continuous improvement efforts and other planning purposes,” that data is not supposed to be shared with the School Board, Bucher suggested.
“In this situation, summary data was shared with the school board, and subsequently on a website and in social media,” he wrote. “The DPI was notified of this and contacted the district to remove the data.”
He also noted that the embargo “does not prohibit districts from sharing individual student reports with parents or guardians.”
Why did the district post the information if it was not supposed to?
In an email, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote that the district’s historic practice is to release the data at the beginning of the school year through public annual reports, shared on the same day that data is released to the School Board.
“This year, a DPI embargo on ‘some’ of the data was not made clear to MMSD until after it was shared,” LeMonds wrote.
He said that the district received a notification on Aug. 29 that some of the data was under an embargo. Then, “the data was temporarily removed from our public venues.”
It will be reposted when DPI lifts the embargo later this month, LeMonds wrote. Asked whether there were concerns about taking down information that was shared during a public meeting, LeMonds did not answer directly.
Can the Board just take back public records?
The information was presented at a public meeting, which would mean it is public record.
It might still be accessible via an open records request with the district, though MMSD has been slow to respond to those. The data would likely be public by the time it was received through that route, anyway.
One expert said that when information is shared at a public meeting, School Board members can then still share that information, embargo or not.
“I do not think that school board members, who are after all representatives of the public, are under any legal obligation not to make this data public,” Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders wrote in an email. “In fact, if this information is in the possession of the school district and school board members, it should be subject to open records requests.”
While DPI can ask the district and board members to remove information from its website and social media, “in my view neither the school district nor the school board member are under any obligation to comply,” Lueders wrote.
He further suggested the state department’s “reasons for embargoing this data are weak.”
“If the department needs to ‘perform quality assurance and data validation’ and ‘[redact] summary results ... to protect student privacy as required by state and federal privacy laws,’ it should be and probably already is doing so before making these records available to school districts,” Lueders wrote. “Once this information is produced by DPI and shared with school districts, it is in my view a public record, presumptively open to any requestor.”
Why does it matter?
While many have concerns over the usefulness of standardized tests, they provide one benchmark for recognizing students’ progress — especially significant as educators and administrators across the country consider how to manage the fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vander Meulen pointed out the increasing skepticism toward public schools amid an increasingly politicized climate around education.
“Our data needs to be as public as possible, we need to be transparent as possible,” she said. “And when it comes to special education or to another area where our students often are left behind, I want that data accessible as soon as possible.
“I don't want it removed so that people have more questions and assume the public schools are hiding stuff, that's the last thing we need.”