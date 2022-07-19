Sean Leavy might not be Capital High School’s principal for the 2022-23 school year.
The district’s leadership has known this for nearly two months, but has not notified staff or families about the school’s leadership since the May 25 announcement they selected Leavy.
According to an email sent to School Board members by superintendent Carlton Jenkins on May 26, the day after the initial announcement to staff and families, Leavy “officially withdrew his candidacy for principal at Capital High School” that day.
“While I and the school community believed Mr. Leavy was the best choice to lead the school and advance student achievement, he has decided to go in another direction and seek out other opportunities,” Jenkins wrote.
With less than seven weeks to go until the school year begins, however, Leavy remains under contract to be the principal, a role that technically began on July 1, though the School Board has not approved the hiring yet, either. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Tuesday that there is “no status change with Mr. Leavy” as of Tuesday.
“Therefore we do not have any comment or any additional information to provide beyond what you are privy to in the email intended for our board members to keep them updated on the status of school leadership back in May,” LeMonds wrote. “It is common for some school leaders to be approached by other school districts, and for staff to consider other opportunities, which result in conversations with district leadership.
“It is also a very common practice for our superintendent to keep our Board members informed, as much in advance as possible, on issues which may have an impact on our schools.”
In his May 26 email, Jenkins asked board members to keep the information confidential “until we have completed our notification process.” The superintendent also promised the administration would “continue to search for a candidate that the school community will embrace” and to keep board members updated with any developments.
The email was shared with the Cap Times by someone who asked to remain anonymous.
Capital’s most recent principal, Quinn Craugh, left the school after the 2021-22 school year to become principal at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona Area School District.
Leavy was first hired in the Madison Metropolitan School District last summer to take over the principal job at East High School. Within three months of the July 29 announcement, he was moved to a position in the central office, with Mikki Smith promoted to interim principal.
Smith, a longtime assistant principal there, has since been named principal.
In Leavy’s short time in the job, there were large fights near or on school grounds that gained attention in the community as well as a pair of walkouts protesting how he and the district handled an allegation of sexual assault against one of the school’s students.
At both of those walkouts, many students called for him to leave the school over his handling of the allegations in a private meeting with a small group of students, as well as how he spoke about the issue of sexual misconduct at an assembly on the Behavior Education Plan and Standard Response Protocol.
“That’s when the principal said something entirely inappropriate, and that’s when this whole thing erupted,” then-East senior and student council president Gordon Allen said at an Oct. 15 rally.
Leavy apologized in an email to students the morning of the first rally, Oct. 13, writing that his response “left some students and staff feeling dismissed, upset and unsupported.”
“My response was too technical and did not meet the needs of our students and staff,” he wrote.
Now the Beloit School Board president, Leavy previously crossed career paths with Jenkins before both of them came to Madison. Leavy worked in Beloit schools from 2006-09, while Jenkins worked in the district for the second time from 2006-10.
On June 1, when asked by a reporter about information suggesting Leavy would not be principal at Capital for the upcoming school year, LeMonds wrote in an email that there had “been no official district announcement regarding a change with Mr. Leavy's role with the district.”
“As we do with all leadership changes, when they occur, they are followed up with an announcement to include additional information and the reasons for the change,” LeMonds wrote.
When asked to clarify whether the district planned at that time for Leavy to be the principal at Capital, LeMonds wrote that Leavy had signed an offer letter effective July 1, was currently under contract with the district, “and currently this status remains unchanged.”
“That said, nothing is finalized until MMSD's board of education approves the placement which is expected to happen at the regular board meeting in June,” LeMonds wrote.
Leavy’s hire was not included on the June Human Resources report the School Board approved. The report was much shorter than June reports in previous years, and did not include any principal hires.