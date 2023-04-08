In the two months since Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced his impending retirement from the Madison Metropolitan School District, the School Board has laid the groundwork toward finding his replacement.
While the work has been largely behind-the-scenes so far, it should ramp up in the coming weeks with the hiring of a consultant to help in the search and the hiring of an interim to take Jenkins' place while that search happens.
Here’s what has happened so far and what’s next.
What’s the latest?
The School Board met twice this week on subjects related to the search.
On Monday, it met in closed session to discuss hiring an interim, though it did not take any action in open session. An announcement on an interim could come as soon as this month.
And Wednesday, the board met in open session to discuss hiring a consultant firm to help with a nationwide search for the next permanent superintendent. Former chief of staff Mike Hertting, who retired from MMSD, is helping the board with the process and helped lead the meeting.
The district put out a request for proposals for consultants in early March with a deadline of March 24 and received four responses, Hertting said Wednesday. Because of the terms of the RFP, the district cannot publicly say who all of the firms are, and only those they interview will be known publicly.
How are they choosing a firm?
Also on Wednesday, School Board members discussed their ratings of the four proposals.
Since they couldn’t reveal the firms publicly, they used the letters J, K, L and M as stand-ins, with board members agreeing they wanted to interview J, K and L. Those interviews are expected to take place in open sessions next week Thursday and Friday, with a presentation from each firm and question and answer time for each with the board.
Once the board makes a choice, it will agree to a contract and publicly share the firm.
Board members shared priorities in what they’ll look for in choosing a firm during the conversation Wednesday, with an emphasis on community engagement, seeking diverse candidates and experience with making hires.
While the costs of the proposals are unknown publicly, it was clear that one firm’s cost was higher than the others, which left board members split on whether to interview just two, including that high-cost one — which were clearly the most favored overall — or include a third that was also well-rated.
“The cost factor has to be considered and I don’t know how to do that before we get to the interviews,” board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said, adding that if cost became an issue and they only interviewed two groups, they’d be forced into a decision with only one alternative.
Hertting recommended they interview three firms and the board agreed.
What’s the timeline?
Hiring a search firm is likely to happen this month.
Beyond that, it’s unknown, as the firm will play a key part in determining that timeline along with the board.
In previous searches, former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left in May 2019 and the board announced her initial replacement, Matthew Gutiérrez, in January 2020. After he backed out of the job in early April amid the pandemic, the board announced Jenkins as the hire in early July, with a start date of Aug. 1.
How will the community be involved?
The exact process for community feedback and involvement will also be determined once a firm is hired.
Board members Wednesday stressed the importance of that aspect. That community work will help develop a “leadership profile” that will eventually turn into a job description and performance expectations for whoever is hired as superintendent.
“Our board is committed to transparency and communicating with the public on this search,” Hertting said. “We look forward to the input that our community is going to provide.”