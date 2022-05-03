The Madison Metropolitan School District will announce an update to its mask mandate by Friday.
On April 15, district officials announced the mandate — the last one for a school district in Dane County and one of only two known in the state — would continue into May.
What is going into their decision-making? A recording of the April 11 Zoom metrics meeting with medical advisers and district officials, available publicly but not easy to find through the School Board weekly updates, offers a window into the long list of considerations.
In the weeks since the meeting, case numbers among MMSD students and staff and all residents countywide have continued to rise, albeit at a much slower rate than they did during the Omicron surge in January. The week of April 18, the latest available on the district’s case tracker, saw 189 cases.
At the meeting, district officials went through a spreadsheet highlighting the numerous factors at play.
Those included how going to mask recommended would affect immunocompromised students to what would happen if they moved to recommended but had to return to a mandate if numbers rose. That’s exactly what Milwaukee Public Schools would do a week later, when it moved to mask-optional for two school days before returning to a mandate amid rising case numbers.
“This is much more complex than just a metric of when cases are high or low,” MMSD executive director of student and staff supports Leia Esser said. “We have to consider implications for those who have recently come out of isolation or those who have complex medical conditions.”
Health services director Kari Stampfli scrolled through a long Google Spreadsheet listing the variety of considerations they were taking into account. At the top of the list: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive can end isolation if they are symptom-free after five days, but they should mask from days 6-10.
“We would have a subgroup of people that would need to be able to wear a mask to return to school,” Stampfli said.
Among the complications would be who is in charge of monitoring that, whether it violates privacy laws by indicating a child tested positive to the rest of the class or by having someone other than the school nurse know who has tested positive and what to do if the student refuses to wear the mask.
Stampfli also pointed to the large variance in vaccination numbers among demographic groups that could put them at higher risk for complications. While Dane County as a whole has an extremely high vaccination rate compared to the rest of the state, there are subgroups that remain well below the overall percentage, including the ages 5-11 group as well as Black people.
Dr. Ellen Wald, one of the district’s medical advisers throughout the pandemic, said “it just doesn’t make sense to take off masks at this particular time,” suggesting that even in a “mask recommended” environment more than 50% of students would likely not wear masks.
“The fact that everybody else is doing something different, I think that’s OK,” Wald said. “It doesn’t trouble me so much. I think we’re doing the right thing.”
Other listed considerations included what removing the mandate would mean for athletics and extracurricular activities, visitors and whether to resume contact tracing. The list acknowledged that removing the mandate would also relieve staff of an enforcement duty that has been difficult at some schools.
The School Board member assigned to attend the group’s meetings, Christina Gomez Schmidt, expressed exasperation that the mandate was still in place early in the meeting. She asked multiple times what would be the indicator that would allow for a mask-recommended position instead of a mandate, but the medical experts never gave a specific answer.
“I get that rates are increasing, but we still are in a spot where everybody else in the state of Wisconsin, every other school district is in a mask optional policy now or practice,” Gomez Schmidt said.
“It almost feels like we’re doing this off of comfort levels and not necessarily the data,” she added later. “I’m sort of at the point where I don’t know what to tell people anymore because we didn’t pivot when everybody else did and now we’re not going to move again.”
Gomez Schmidt requested the district set a time to revisit the decision if they kept masks, and asked for assurances that school interactions would be “a bit more normal inside the classrooms” than what she’s hearing right now, including students not being allowed to talk to each other while eating lunch.
“Seven weeks is a long time and I think we have to revisit this in a week or two weeks at the most, I would recommend,” she said. “It is one decision at one point in time and we need another point in time to revisit this.”
In the district’s April 15 announcement, officials committed to an update by May 6 at the latest.