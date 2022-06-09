As temperatures rise and the seasonal migration of wild birds comes to a close, this year’s transmission of the avian influenza may be nearing its end, said Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
In March, Poulsen and his team identified the state’s first known case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza from a commercial egg producer in Jefferson County. Since then, over 3 million birds in Wisconsin have been affected by the outbreak — the fourth most in the nation.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 40 million birds had been affected in 36 states as of Wednesday and were culled to contain the spread. The current outbreak is the deadliest since 2015.
Kevin Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), reported that poultry flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties had tested positive for avian influenza. Over 90% of the cases came from the egg laying facility in Jefferson County, where nearly 2.8 million birds were culled.
The last reported detection of the virus in Wisconsin flocks, according to the USDA, was May 23. Those that tested positive were “depopulated,” or killed, and composted at a site in Jefferson County.
With cases dropping, Poulsen said it’s likely the state’s last remaining control zone in Bayfield County — where birds and products like eggs are prohibited from moving on or off the premises — will soon be lifted.
“Right now, the lab has shifted to testing, cleaning, sanitation and surveillance,” Poulsen said of the Diagnostic Laboratory, which is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and tests samples to detect the avian flu. “That’s just to make sure birds aren’t catching anything moving into the fall, and hopefully everything is done for the summer with the warmer weather and the migration now completed.”
The global spread has been driven largely by migratory birds, like ducks and geese. Wild waterfowl carry the virus in their intestines, shedding it into the environment through bodily fluids including feces and oral and nasal secretions. Other birds, like chickens, become infected when they come in contact with these fluids.
While humans can become sick with the avian flu through direct contact with infected birds, there has been no documented spread of the virus to people in the U.S. According to DATCP, the virus has not mutated to a point where it could easily spread from person to person.
Compared to 2015, the last time avian influenza was widespread in Wisconsin, Poulsen said more backyard flocks have been infected this year rather than commercial flocks. Each backyard flock has to be tested, he said, straining resources at DATCP, USDA and the Diagnostic Laboratory.
“There just weren’t enough bodies,” Poulsen said. “We started in March, and the incident command team is still operating six to seven days a week, so people are getting tired.”
Another change this year, he added, is that the virus has infected more wild birds — 102 in Wisconsin, according to the USDA — causing a die-off of bald eagles.
It’s also led to several baby foxes becoming sick in the state. In May, Betsy Elmo, a pathologist at the Diagnostic Laboratory, identified this first report of avian influenza infections in mammals in the U.S. Poulsen said those foxes likely became infected from scavenging dead birds who had the virus.
At UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine, a vaccine for avian influenza is currently in the works to prepare for future outbreaks. Poulsen, however, said it may be difficult to vaccinate millions of birds and could potentially affect international trade.
Still, with the outbreak ebbing for now, he said people will see some welcome changes at their supermarkets, including the cost of eggs trending back down.
“Multiple agencies are working together on this and we’re doing our best to maintain the food supply chain,” Poulsen said. “There are a lot of people working on problems to make sure the next time this happens — and it will happen again — that we’re improving every time.”