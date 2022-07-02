'What Does it Mean to Tell the Truth?': East High class publishes book

While lesson planning late on a Sunday night last year, East High School social studies teacher Anisa Yudawanti texted a friend, teacher Amy Wilson, with a "wild idea."
Months later, Yudawanti’s freshmen students and Wilson’s second- and third-graders at John Muir Elementary School held copies of the books they co-created, “What Does it Mean to Tell the Truth?”
“I was asking students for a very different kind of demonstration of learning, a very different kind of assignment that was very closely tied to their personal dreams, their ideas,” Yudawanti said. “A lot of them were not used to that and I think that was a really exciting thing to do.”
The project that led to the book, and Wilson’s students getting involved, began with a grant through the Abolitionist Teaching Network that Yudawanti applied for at the beginning of the school year. She proposed putting together a book “that would give students something tangible to take away from the school year.”
From there, she tied the class’ social issues research with their “freedom dreaming” research, “this idea of, if you had all the tools to imagine a world, what would that world look like?”
“They imagined a world where LGBTQ+ people can live without struggle, or a place where basic needs are met — food, shelter,” she said. “It’s really powerful realizing that when you ask a ninth-grader what kind of world would you imagine, they’re not imagining, like, ‘Oh, I want a world where I can get an Xbox.’”
They took those dreams and turned them into a social issue to research. In bringing their own interests and personal experiences into their subject choice, they found more of the "truth" than what they had learned about history otherwise.
"Up until quite recently, what was taught in most schools was mostly from a white man's perspective," student Evelyn wrote in the book's introduction. "Some schools are starting to have more inclusive curriculums, but there is also a lot of resistance to teaching the truth about history."
In a three-part project, students first “honored the past” by looking at where the issue was a century or so ago. Then, they moved on to “understanding the present” by considering what was happening today, including finding an organization in the community doing work on the issue and learning how they can get involved.
Finally, they had to “reimagine the future” by considering how future generations would imagine freedom. That’s where Wilson’s class comes in, as Yudawanti’s students revisited their original freedom dreams and wrote them in the form of a letter to a second-grader.
“It was really cool to see how high schoolers translated some really complex ideas into words that younger kids can see and understand,” Wilson said.
Her students were asked to illustrate their interpretation of what was in the letter they received.
“I knew my students would be excited about an opportunity like this because of what I’ve seen of them,” Wilson said. “That’s a big emphasis in the art room, community and how our art connects us with other people and how that can be a really powerful tool for yourself and for sending messages, connecting with others.”
For her, it was a lesson in what working as a community can bring to a classroom.
“The reason that all of those moving parts were able to come together is because Anisa and I had that community to start,” she said of her and Yudawanti’s yearslong friendship. “I’ve been thinking a lot about the power of building that type of community in education.”
The book can be viewed and purchased online, with proceeds going to Freedom Inc. The original grant, along with support from A Room of One's Own Bookstore and Rubin for Kids, helped get physical copies to the students just as the school year ended, and Yudawanti recalled seeing them flipping through pages to find their writing, swapping and autographing each other’s copies and posting their pages on social media.
“As a teacher, that’s the goal: students come into your classroom and take ownership of their work and they’re excited about it,” she said. “Even though it’s different and sometimes kids were a little perplexed by this assignment … it ended up being something that was really powerful because kids were able to take ownership of their work.”
Students’ dreams
The book features a wide variety of dreams and research from students.
“To me, telling the truth means including our stories and dreams in the curriculum, too,” one student wrote.
Students dreamed about ending homelessness and hunger, giving everyone a sense of safety, reaching equality and living in a healthy environment.
“My freedom dream is for my family back home to be able to live in the US with me,” one wrote. “My freedom dream is for me to be able to provide for all the people I care about. My freedom dream is for that to not seem so impossible. My freedom dream is also just to be happy.”
In their letters to the Muir elementary students, the high schoolers introduced themselves before sharing a version of their dream for the student to draw. East high schooler Paul, for example, explained his dream of a healthy environment and how it would benefit others.
In response, Muir student Riyansh drew a green earth saying that it was “lush green,” “organic” and “so healthy.” Wilson said it provided a chance for her students to learn to “pick out key words” and translate text to a picture.
“It was a cool opportunity for me to teach about illustration and what illustrators do,” she said.
At the end of the book, following the dozens of letters and illustrations, the East students faced the question: “Where do we go from here?” and “How can teachers do better?” The answers ranged from bringing more snacks and showing kindness to relaxing and finding a wide variety of sources, especially those that highlight marginalized voices.
One of the most simple answers: “Learn with us too.”
Teaching lessons
Part of the inspiration for the project is how Yudawanti sees her job as a history teacher.
“I’m not here to tell you what’s right or wrong,” she told her students. “But I am here to tell you, one, about things that maybe you wouldn’t hear or learn otherwise, and I’m also here to give you the tools to ask critical questions, to walk into the world and ask questions about the reality that you’re walking into.”
She hopes to use what she learned this year from her students with future classes, taking that same mindset but being ready to adjust to any given set of students’ interests.
“My goal really was to remind educators to honor students’ truth,” she said. “Students have an incredible wealth of knowledge about the way the world works, and they bring so much walking into school.
“The way our school system is set up currently, it doesn’t always allow for that knowledge and that brilliance to show through. Creating a project or an opportunity for students to connect what they’re learning in the classroom to what they’re living and experiencing in the world is incredibly powerful.”
For Wilson, she hopes the positive feedback helps leaders consider what can happen when they create time for educators to collaborate — something that is not “structurally able to happen” regularly right now.
“I hope that people who make decisions about what our school time is used for can see what products can be created when community is at the core,” she said. “What would it look like if we had actual, authentic community building that was built into the structure of what schools do?”