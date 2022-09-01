Mendota Elementary School featured a chorus of “good mornings,” smiling kids and staff directing parents where to drop them off Thursday morning as the 2022-23 school year began.
The first day of school in the Madison Metropolitan School District this year featured a few thousand 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders getting to know their new surroundings. Students in other grades will join them Friday before the long Labor Day weekend.
The atmosphere around Mendota was one of excitement.
Staff members and kindergarten parents Laquisha Lane and Athena McNeal stood with their daughters in the kindergarten line nearly half an hour before the school day was set to begin. Both said they were looking forward to the year for their children and themselves as staff members.
“It's a lot of change, a new principal, new teachers, so I’m excited,” Lane said, though she was “a little emotional” about her daughter’s first day of kindergarten.
Makiah Riggins, Lane’s daughter, said she was glad to be back at school.
“I like the kitchen set and I like the house you can play with,” she said, confirming with her friend that she meant the dollhouse.
Principal Vicky Hamilton was walking between the lines of 4K and kindergarten students, chatting with staff and seeing how things were going. She said she was glad to have the school year here.
“It's just so nice to see the parents, the children, they're just beaming with excitement, it makes you feel good,” Hamilton said. “I'm anxious, because I just want to get started; let's get in the routine, let's see how things flow, let's see what we need to fix.”
Kurrin Dancy was excited for her son, entering kindergarten, “to just be able to learn new things.” Alice Harrison was looking forward to her daughter Avery “(making) new friends.
“She came from Headstart, so it's going to be a whole new crew of people,” Harrison said.
The excitement was also mixed with trepidation for some parents, as this fall marks the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic without a mask mandate in place in MMSD schools. Instead, the district is recommending masking.
Parent Geoff Pan, whose son had his first day of half-day 4K Thursday, wrote to the Cap Times that it was “still an exciting day,” but he was “not feeling great.”
“Lack of mask mandate and ventilation improvements are concerning,” Pan wrote, noting he bought an air purifier for the classroom. “Can’t believe we haven’t learned anything over the past 2.5 years.”
At Badger Rock Middle School, school leaders talked the students through their routines and rules — including a special presentation from a Findorff construction supervisor, explaining that the fenced-off area where the new elementary school addition is being built is off limits.
After he explained that they should avoid looking at welding work to protect their eyes, one student had an idea: “Can one of our class projects — you know we do special projects — be welding?”
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins visited Badger Rock, as well, speaking briefly with the students about the year ahead.
“If you see someone that needs help make sure you step up,” he encouraged them.
Much of the lead-up to the year has included conversations about staffing shortages, and the day began with about 125 open teaching positions, Jenkins told the Cap Times. He added, though, that substitutes were ready to cover them, and there were 53 people who had been hired but who they were waiting on fingerprinting as part of the hiring process.
“Everybody's going to have someone in front of them,” Jenkins said. “And then in some places, principals and teachers are working things to make sure everything is covered."
In Monona, public charter One City Schools opened its doors to 550 students, with DJ Ace and a party atmosphere celebrating the new year. The school is housed in its relatively new location at 1707 W. Broadway, with renovations ongoing to complete some of the expansive offerings the school will have.
Grades 4K-5, 6, 9 and 10 will attend this year, with plans to expand to a full 4K-12 by fall 2024.
Back at Mendota, Hamilton noted the positive atmosphere around the morning.
“We’re going to keep this energy all year,” she said confidently.