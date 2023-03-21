Two Madison School Board seats will be decided on April 4, and the Cap Times brought together the finalists for both of them in a public forum Tuesday night at East High School.
The candidates include the two running for Seat 6 — former school district educator Blair Feltham and former Madison City Council candidate Badri Lankella — as well as Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who is running unopposed.
The moderators are Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.