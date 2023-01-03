A Verona Area School District principal and former Madison Metropolitan School District educator died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking in Fitchburg.
Beth Steffen, 56, was the interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-23 school year. She was hired to that role after previously working as a language, literacy and equity specialist at the school, according to the Verona Press.
“The Verona Area School District experienced a deep loss today and our hearts are beyond broken,” VASD public information officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom wrote in an emailed statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families.
“Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community. Staff from around the district will be available to support staff and students with grief counseling, circles of support, and other supports as needed.”
Tuesday was the second day of school after winter break for students and staff in Verona.
Prior to her role in Verona, Steffen was the principal of Edgewood High School beginning in 2018. For the 17 years preceding that switch, she worked in MMSD in a variety of roles.
She began in Madison as a La Follette High School English teacher in 2001, a position she held until 2008, according to her LinkedIn page. She then became a districtwide literacy coach for eight years, eventually returning to La Follette as an assistant principal from 2016-18.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the news of Steffen's death "is deeply heartbreaking for the entire MMSD community," adding that the La Follette student services team and district crisis response team would be available to support those who needed it upon the return from winter break Wednesday.
"For the many MMSD staff who worked with Beth over the years, this tragic news has been very difficult to process," LeMonds wrote. "We ask you to join us in keeping Beth's family, friends, the Badger Ridge Middle School community and the Verona Area School District in our thoughts today, tomorrow and in the days ahead."
Madison Teachers Inc. posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon mourning her loss.
“Beth was a beloved Union sibling, colleague, educator, and administrator at LaFollette High School for over 17 years before moving on to lead Edgewood High School and Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona,” MTI wrote. “Anyone who ever had the pleasure of being with Beth, whether they were her student, her colleague, or under her supervision, remembers her love and passion for anyone who entered her orbit.”
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident at approximately 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of South Syene Road. Steffen, not identified in the department’s press release, was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.
The driver involved “remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” according to the police department.
Multiple administrators in VASD are, like Steffen, former MMSD staff. That includes VASD superintendent Tremayne Clardy and deputy superintendent Chad Wiese.
When announcing Steffen as the interim principal for the year, Clardy suggested she could “provide a year of stability” for the school, according to the Verona Press. She was the third principal in three years at the school.
“(S)he already has strong relationships established with students, staff, and families and understands the culture, climate, and day-to-day operations at Badger Ridge,” Clardy wrote in an email to parents last May.