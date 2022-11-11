Nicki Vander Meulen will run for a third term on the Madison School Board next spring.
Vander Meulen, first elected in 2017, is the longest-tenured board member on the seven-member body. She announced her bid Friday.
“I’m running again because our students and staff deserve a champion, they deserve an advocate and they deserve someone who wants to make sure this system treats them well,” she told the Cap Times in an interview. “We need transparency on this board and we need honesty; we’re getting honesty but we need to focus on transparency.”
The end of her previous campaign in spring 2020 took place in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vander Meulen said she is looking forward to a more normal campaign season this year.
There are two seats up for election to the board next spring, Vander Meulen’s and Christina Gomez Schmidt, who is currently finishing her first three-year term. Gomez Schmidt did not respond to a question about running for reelection.
Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1 and must file their signatures by Jan. 3, 2023. The election is Tuesday, April 4, with a primary on Feb. 21 if necessary.
Vander Meulen has faced an opponent in each of her two previous campaigns. In 2017, Ed Hughes was on the ballot but dropped out of the race following a health issue in his family and in 2020, the late Wayne Strong ran against her, but suspended his campaign amid his own health issues before returning to the campaign later in the spring. Vander Meulen said she expects to have an opponent again.
“If there isn't, I will be pleasantly surprised,” she said.
The last three years have been an especially busy time on the board. In 2019, then-superintendent Jen Cheatham announced she would leave, and the board hired Jane Belmore as interim for the 2019-20 school year.
During that year, the board hired Matthew Gutierrez from Texas to take over as permanent superintendent, but he withdrew amid the onset of the pandemic to help his district through the challenging time. The board reopened the superintendent search over the first summer of the pandemic, eventually hiring Carlton Jenkins, who started his tenure a month before the 2020-21 school year.
At the same time, the district was shifting to virtual learning and the board voted unanimously to remove school resource officers from its high schools as protests over police treatment of Black people took hold around the country. The board also approved the purchase of a new literacy curriculum aimed at raising its reading rates.
After all of that, Vander Meulen said the board is “beginning to gel as a unit.”
“We haven’t had that in a long time,” she said.
If reelected, Vander Meulen said she would focus on advocating for more funding from the state, improving school lunches, increasing pay for staff and pushing for a moratorium on the use of restraint and seclusion.
Over the past five-and-a-half years, Vander Meulen said she’s learned “how to actually work with other people.”
“I’ve been a lone wolf for a long time and that’s the honest truth, and I’ve learned the art of compromise and working with others,” she said. “I’ve also learned that standing by your core beliefs, not allowing those to change, is absolutely necessary.”
Aside from her own priorities, Vander Meulen anticipates conversations about equity, a decision between standalone and earned honors, the ongoing referendum construction projects and consideration of vocational education to be among the major issues at play in the next term.
In her release announcing her campaign, she included the slogan, “Vote Vander Meulen the Longest Name on the Ballot” — one that she adopted from her grandfather, who was La Follette High school’s first principal and later ran for and served on the Madison School Board himself.