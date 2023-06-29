Under a Republican-led bill, Wisconsin high schoolers who graduate in the top 5% of their class would receive automatic admission to University of Wisconsin System schools, including UW-Madison.
The bill would also guarantee those students’ acceptance into the state’s technical college system and require school boards to develop a formula for class rankings. That could include students’ grade point averages, coursework and standardized test scores.
One of the bill's authors, Rep. Jerry O’Connor, said in a press conference Wednesday that the bill is aimed at preventing “top-tier students” from leaving the state for college. The Fond du Lac Republican said he and other lawmakers have heard from high-performing constituents whom UW-Madison rejected for admission.
“As legislators, we get numerous calls from students that are frustrated because they don't know how much more they can do to get accepted,” said Rep. Dave Murphy, a Greenville Republican and chair of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities. “Republicans believe in merit. This bill is about students that have achieved at a high level being able to get into our flagship university.”
Last fall, UW-Madison admitted about 60% of in-state applicants. The university uses a holistic approach to admissions, in which a student’s academic record and GPA factor heavily, according to the university’s website. A UW-Madison spokesperson did not provide data on how many applicants in the top 5% of their class are rejected by the school.
“We look forward to talking with the bill’s authors about our current efforts to recruit Wisconsin’s best students and about this proposal,” UW-Madison spokeswoman Kelly Tyrrell said in a statement. “However, a brief review of the bill’s provisions raises a number of concerns.”
Tyrell did not elaborate on those concerns.
Murphy said UW-Madison admissions is “shrouded in secrecy.” He referred to a redacted document the university provided to him when he requested a copy of its admissions policy. The legislation, he said, would better inform prospective students of the standards for acceptance.
“Wisconsin students and their parents deserve to know what is expected of them,” he said. “We must let our best students know that we need them and that we want them here in Wisconsin.”
Asked whether the policy is fair to low-income students, who are more likely to experience academic barriers that could harm their class ranking, Murphy defended the legislation.
“The idea that somehow we’re going to push somebody else out, I don’t see that happening,” Murphy said. “Sticking a student in a place where he does not match well academically is going to harm him, not help him.”
He estimated the legislation would apply to around 3,500 students. Under a Board of Regents policy, UW-Madison is required to enroll at least 3,600 in-state students each academic year. The campus enrolled nearly 3,800 freshmen from Wisconsin last fall.
Whether UW-Madison has the space to admit those who would receive automatic acceptance is unclear, however. In fall 2022, over 8,600 freshmen enrolled at UW-Madison — the university’s largest freshman class in history. That’s despite UW-Madison offering nearly 3,000 fewer acceptance letters than the year prior, in an effort to reduce its class size.
“With the amount of money we as taxpayers fund for K-12 and our university system, is it too much to ask that … we want that top 5%?” O’Connor said. “I am certain, (given) the huge budget that the University of Wisconsin has, they can make this happen.”
In 2020-2021, UW-Madison had a $3.4 billion budget, 16% of which came from state revenue. State support for the UW System has also dwindled over the decades, and public funding for the System is among the lowest in the nation.
O’Connor, the Fond du Lac lawmaker who helped write the bill, also appeared to be unaware about the proposal's conditions, falsely saying the legislation would apply to any high schooler in the nation who ranks in the top 5% of his or her class. A draft of the bill’s text says it is limited to public, private or tribal high schools in Wisconsin.
Democratic Sen. Kelda Roys, whose district encompasses UW-Madison’s campus, told the Cap Times that parents don’t want politicians interfering with the admissions process. The bill comes as the Republican-controlled Senate approved Wednesday night a $32 million cut to the UW System in the state’s two-year budget.
“Are these Republicans serious?” Roys said. “Despite our record $7 billion surplus, they slash $32 million from the UW System budget and in the same breath demand to control their admissions processes?”
At least 12 states currently guarantee admission to their state’s universities for students who graduate with certain academic achievements, including a specific class rank or standardized test score.
Murphy said the Assembly’s higher education committee will give the bill a “swift and thorough hearing.”