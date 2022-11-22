With enrollment declining at the University of Wisconsin System’s two-year branch schools, President Jay Rothman has ordered UW-Platteville to cease degree programs at its Richland Center campus.
In a Tuesday letter, Rothman directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to shift all of Richland Center’s in-person instructional programs to the main Platteville or Baraboo campuses for fall 2023.
Among all UW System two-year branch campuses, Richland Center had the lowest student enrollment this fall, with just 60 students. In 2014, 567 students enrolled at the campus.
“I know (UW-Platteville) has undertaken good faith efforts to stabilize enrollment, but these efforts have not stemmed the continuing enrollment decline,” Rothman said in his letter, which ordered the chancellor to come up with a plan for the changes by Jan. 15.
Coupled with “financial pressure,” he added, low enrollment makes in-person instruction at Richland Center “no longer tenable.”
Rothman ordered Evetovich to develop a plan that would offer “reasonable arrangements” for the current Richland Center students. He suggested allowing those students to maintain their tuition rates when transferring to UW-Platteville or another System campus.
He also directed the chancellor to maintain an “ongoing presence” at the Richland campus, which he suggested could be done through enrichment programs, online degree courses or online courses for adult learners.
“The decision … was not an easy one for obvious reasons,” he added, “but I ultimately concluded that the status quo is no longer sustainable.”
Many of the System’s two-year branches have also seen steady enrollment declines over the years. In initial enrollment estimates, those schools reported a 9% decrease overall since last year.
The branch campus with the steepest enrollment decline was UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, with 25% fewer students than last year.
UW-Green Bay at Manitowoc had the highest increase of the branch campuses, with an additional 81 students, or 24% more than last year. In a September call with reporters, Rothman attributed the increase at UW-Green Bay’s branch campuses to dual enrollment courses, which allow students to earn college credit while in high school.
According to National Student Clearinghouse data, two-year community colleges across the nation saw a 0.4% decrease in enrollment since last fall. That rate has slowed substantially since fall 2021, driven mostly by the growth of high school students who are enrolled in dual-credit courses.
Prior to a 2018 merger issued by then-UW System President Ray Cross, the UW System’s 13 branch campuses were standalone schools. Citing financial shortcomings and declining enrollment, Cross consolidated the state’s two-year colleges with its four-year institutions, restructuring those locations into branch campuses of the larger universities.