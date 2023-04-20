While public funding for the state’s technical colleges is one of the highest in the nation, the University of Wisconsin System is among the lowest funded, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The study shows Wisconsin ranked 24th nationally in higher education funding per full-time student in 2021, an improvement from 31st the year prior. However, that ranking is largely driven by Wisconsin’s two-year colleges, which ranked 5th nationally in per-student funding, compared to 43rd for its four-year campuses.
The findings come as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a $305.9 million spending boost for the UW System in his 2023-25 state budget. Yet lawmakers in the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee have already indicated they will throw out the proposal and start from scratch, crafting a new spending plan from the base budget.
“It’s discouraging that UW System’s four-year universities are near the bottom nationally in public funding,” said UW System President Jay Rothman in a statement. “Support for the UW System should not continue to fall further behind nationally if we are to be competitive and thrive economically.”
In 2021, Wisconsin’s public higher education institutions received $15,979 in state/local tax and tuition funding per full-time student — just above the national average of $15,625. Excluding federal pandemic aid, it’s a 2% increase over the previous year, stemming from strong budget and tax collections. But the increase also comes from a rapid enrollment decrease that spread funding across fewer students, according to the report.
UW System enrollment is at its lowest point since 2000, the report finds. The System lost 7,630 full-time students between 2019 to 2022, falling 5.3%. Only UW-Madison and UW-Green Bay saw enrollment increases, at 10.2% and 2.1%, respectively.
The System saw $15,079 in public funding per student in 2021 — well below the national average for four-year schools, at $17,733 per student.
Wisconsin’s technical college system enrollment also decreased 10.3% from 2019 to 2022, though it rose slightly in the 2021-22 school year. The state’s public two-year colleges received $17,153 in funding per full-time student. That far exceeds the U.S. average of $11,714, according to the report.
From 2011 to 2021, overall tax and tuition funding per student in Wisconsin increased 11.9%, compared to 19.4% nationally, the study adds.
The System’s nearly decade-long tuition freeze and the state’s focus on other priorities, such as Medicaid health coverage and tax cuts, resulted in slower financial growth and limited spending on the UW System, according to the report.
Under a new UW System tuition plan, which will increase undergraduate tuition and fees for resident students by an average of 5%, the System will add about $38 million extra in revenue next year. However, a majority of it will help fund pay plan increases for faculty and staff.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s latest report expands upon its 2020 study, which found a poor financial outlook for Wisconsin’s public higher education institutions as they faced lagging state support and enrollment declines.