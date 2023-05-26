Without increased state funding, the University of Wisconsin System is projected to reach a $60.1 million structural deficit by the end of 2023-24, according to figures released Thursday by UW System President Jay Rothman.
Those figures show general purpose revenue/tuition funds for all four-year schools except for UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout will be in debt due to planned one-time expenses and ongoing structural deficits. UW-Milwaukee stands to have the largest projected debt at $18.8 million.
Rothman’s warning comes as the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee considers how much to fund the UW System over the next two years.
According to a new report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO), public funding for UW System universities is among the lowest in the nation, ranking 42nd compared to other states.
“That report is another sobering reminder of how far we are behind in state funding at the UW System,” Rothman told reporters Thursday. “When we are at the bottom of public funding nationally we can't fulfill our potential and all Wisconsinites will suffer.”
Republicans on the Legislature’s finance committee voted Tuesday to provide the Wisconsin Technical College System an additional $9.4 million in state aid over the biennium — less than the nearly $66 million Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February, which would have been the largest increase in general aid ever given to the technical college system.
The move points to a bleak budget outlook for the UW System. According to the SHEEO report, Wisconsin is the only state in the nation where funding per full-time student at two-year schools exceeds the four-year system. Wisconsin’s technical colleges are also among the highest funded in the U.S.
In his 2023-25 budget proposal, Evers allocated a $305.9 million spending boost for the UW System — $130 million less than the UW System’s request of $435.6 million.
In the last budget session, the finance committee approved just $8.25 million for the UW System, compared to Evers’ proposed $190 million.
“Most of our universities are running deficits right now, and that imposes significant financial challenges for us moving forward,” Rothman said. “We are consuming our reserves at an unsustainable rate. We cannot continue to operate at that level, or we will exhaust our reserves.”
While Rothman said closing universities is a last resort, he added the System has to face the economic reality, which could mean possible cuts to programming and staff.
“At the end of the day, you never cut your way to success. You just can’t do that,” he said. “But (school closures are) certainly a function if we can't figure out the revenue side of the equation and the expense side of the equation.”
Under a new UW System tuition plan, which will increase undergraduate tuition and fees for resident students by an average of 5%, the System will add about $38 million in revenue next year. A majority of it, however, will help fund pay plan increases for faculty and staff.
“I remain hopeful that we can find other avenues (to increase revenue), while still being good financial stewards and looking at the expense line and cut where we can and be efficient about it,” Rothman said. “But we also need to get that further investment and lift us up from being 42nd in the nation. Wisconsin deserves better than that.”
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the System saw $15,079 in public funding per student in 2021 — well below the national average for four-year schools, at $17,733 per student.