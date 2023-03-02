University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman will propose a 5% tuition increase for the next academic year, he told the state Assembly’s higher education committee Thursday.
Rothman will present the idea later this month to members of the Board of Regents, who will weigh whether to implement the change. If passed, it would be the first time the UW System has raised tuition for in-state undergraduates since 2013.
Republican lawmakers passed legislation a decade ago freezing tuition for UW System state students. While the Legislature returned tuition-setting authority to the regents in 2021, the board chose to keep the freeze in place for the 2022-23 school year, instead relying on federal pandemic relief funds to cover costs.
Rothman’s plan comes as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a $305.9 million increase for the UW System over the biennium in his budget — $130 million less than what regents requested to operate campuses for the next two years. That budget is also the first in which Evers did not specifically include money for the UW System to freeze tuition. He included funding for the freeze in his two previous budget proposals.
“There has been a diminution in our spending power and if we don't increase tuition, and (even) if the Legislature still gave us money, that really cuts our purchasing power in half,” Rothman said. “We've got to hit each of those levers of revenue in order to make it work.”
In recent years, chancellors and regents have expressed the need to increase tuition as a way to generate more revenue amid inflationary pressures and budget shortfalls.
A tuition increase would bring in about $38 million per year in revenue, Rothman estimated.
Republican lawmakers also introduced a bill Tuesday that would limit the UW System from increasing in-state tuition past the previous year’s rate of inflation.
The 5% increase would be under last year’s inflation rate, Rothman said. He added that he’s “extraordinarily sensitive” to ensuring that UW System tuition remains affordable, citing the new Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which will waive the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for in-state students from low-income families.
“We have to ensure that we are financially sustainable for the long term, but we also have to be affordable — because if we're not, then we're not going to help the state win the talent war,” Rothman said. “I don't want to live in a state that loses that war.”
It currently costs in-state undergraduates about $8,000 to $11,000 to attend a four-year UW System school, without accounting for additional fees and living expenses. UW-Madison has the highest resident tuition among the system's 13 universities.