The University of Wisconsin System will eliminate mandatory diversity statements for job applicants, President Jay Rothman told lawmakers Thursday.
In an Assembly committee hearing focused on concerns about free speech on campuses, Rothman said diversity statements could be perceived as political or ask an applicant to agree with a particular viewpoint. He told chancellors in a Wednesday letter to eliminate the requirement of such statements by June 30.
The move comes as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he wants to eliminate around $14 million in funding for UW System positions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. It also follows recent outrage at UW-Madison over a video of a student’s racist rant, with protesters calling on the university to expel the student and cultivate a more welcoming climate for people of color.
“We have to be inclusive, and that means inclusive of everyone, including people with varying political ideologies and perspectives,” Rothman said. “We need to ensure that we are not creating anything that is perceived as a political litmus test.”
In academia, diversity statements typically ask applicants to describe their experience advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace or in their personal lives. Critics say the practice pushes candidates to conform to progressive views, while proponents say it ensures applicants are reflective of an increasingly diverse student body.
Rothman, however, told lawmakers that such statements only appear to be used in limited circumstances within the System, and he’s seen “no evidence that applicants are being asked to agree with a specific viewpoint or opinion.” He admitted he only has anecdotal evidence that some applicants are dissuaded from applying to the System once they see a required diversity statement.
“We did not do a fulsome review of every position over some period of time,” he said to reporters Thursday. “We did not do a full catalog because I didn't think that was necessary.”
While Vos has threatened to cut funding for UW System diversity, equity and inclusion positions in the state budget, Rothman didn’t acknowledge whether political pressure led to his decision. He told reporters there are no current plans to eliminate UW System’s DEI offices ahead of budget deliberations by the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee.
Rothman instead said his move is aimed at rethinking the System’s view of inclusion.
“It is time to expand what we think of inclusion to include issues around veterans, disability status, socioeconomic status, first generation students’ status, and viewpoint diversity, in addition to dealing with underrepresented groups in our society,” he said.
Rothman’s efforts to promote political inclusivity on campuses stem from a controversial free speech survey of UW System students. It found conservative respondents were more likely to feel uncomfortable speaking up in class, in part because they worried about faculty disagreeing with them.
The results also showed some respondents were unaware of certain First Amendment principles and that some believed it was acceptable for their university to ban speakers who have made offensive and harmful statements.
“I would fully expect that in the context of interviews, that (DEI) and diversity would be discussed, and that's fine, but it can be discussed in those one-on-one or group conversations where the nuances can come out,” Rothman said. “All we're suggesting with the directive … is that those diversity statements in written form in an employment application be eliminated.”
Rothman’s directive is in line with other public universities that have recently banned diversity statements as Republican legislators across the nation have pushed to remove DEI in higher education. The Idaho State Board of Education, the University of North Carolina System, the University of Missouri System and the Texas A&M University System have all eliminated diversity statements in recent months.
