For the first time in a decade, in-state undergraduates at the University of Wisconsin System will see a hike in their tuition starting next academic year.
The Board of Regents voted to approve the tuition increase Thursday in a meeting at UW-Stout. Resident undergraduate tuition and fees will be an extra $323 to $468 — a 5% average of $414 among the 13 universities — according to the UW System. Housing and meal plan rates will also go up by an average of $294, or 3.5%.
UW System President Jay Rothman announced to lawmakers earlier this month that he would propose the raise to the board, citing a need to forgo a decade-long tuition freeze, which he said has made it difficult for the System to keep up with inflationary pressures.
“A tuition freeze is simply no longer financially sustainable,” Rothman said at Thursday’s meeting. “Our continued reliance in balancing our books by drawing on our savings accounts is neither financially prudent, nor is that sustainable.”
Rodney Pasch, who represents the Wisconsin Technical College System on the board, was the only member to vote against Rothman's proposal. He said he agreed with the need for some tuition increases, but argued the 5% upcharge is too high and could cause some students to take on extra debt.
The total cost of attendance for the 2023-24 academic year, including room and board, will range from $15,714 at UW-Parkside to nearly $23,000 at UW-Madison for in-state students. It’s an extra $556 to $882 — or an average 4.2% increase — depending on the university.
Resident undergraduates at UW-River Falls will see the largest bump in cost of attendance, paying an additional $822 next year, or a 5.4% increase.
The change marks the first tuition surge since Republican lawmakers froze tuition for UW System state students a decade ago.
While the Legislature returned tuition-setting authority to the regents in 2021, the board chose to keep the freeze in place for this school year, instead relying on federal pandemic relief funds to cover costs. Those funds will be “pretty much fully drawn down by the end of this fiscal year,” according to Sean Nelson, UW System vice president for finance and administration.
Undergraduates in certain high-cost programs, including business, engineering, nursing and computer science, will also see increases in tuition at some universities, according to Rothman’s plan.
Meg Savaglia, press director of UW-Madison’s student governance Associated Students of Madison, said ASM is “against the proposed increases” to the School of Business, School of Nursing and College of Engineering because the organization advocates for affordable tuition.
Even with the new tuition plan in place, UW System schools will remain the most affordable in the Midwest among in-state students, Rothman said, referencing a UW System affordability study from last summer.
Similar to previous years, UW System schools will additionally raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduates, including a $1,137 — or 3.3% — increase at UW-Madison. Resident and nonresident graduate students, aside from those attending UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Superior, will also see price hikes ranging from 2% to 5.4%.
In recent years, chancellors and regents have expressed the need to increase tuition as a way to generate more revenue amid overall cost increases and budget shortfalls.
“I think it’s a modest increase, and I think it’s critical for the infrastructure and for the quality of teaching that is being done at our universities,” said Regent Dana Wachs. “I think it’s high time to do this.”
Yet Rothman said the “tuition increase alone is not a panacea,” and universities need to continue considering ways to reduce expenses.
“Even if we got both the tuition increases proposed and secured additional funding from the state,” Rothman said, “neither of those actions will restore completely the purchasing power we have lost, which has been eroded by inflation over the last 10 years.”
Rothman’s plan comes as Gov. Tony Evers has included $305.9 million for the UW System over the biennium in his proposed 2023-25 budget — $130 million less than what regents requested to operate campuses for the next two years. That budget is also the first in which Evers did not specifically include money for the UW System to freeze tuition, opening the door for regents to consider tuition increases.
Rothman estimates the new tuition plan will bring in about $38 million annually in revenue, a majority of which will help fund pay plan increases for faculty and staff.
“If you look at the cumulative effect of inflation on the purchasing power of our faculty and staff over the last three years, it’s frankly an appalling situation,” said Regent Robert Atwell, calling the tuition increase “long overdue.”
“We’re all going to get some blowback — I think fellow regents are seeing some stuff in your inbox already,” he said, “and I just think it’s important to keep (faculty and staff equity issues) front and center.”