Increased funding for higher education will be a tough sell to Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, said Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, in a panel this week on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2023-25 budget.
The panel, organized by two University of Wisconsin-Madison staff and faculty lobbying organizations, took place just hours after committee Republicans voted Tuesday in one sweeping motion to strip more than 500 items from Evers’ budget. Among those provisions were 14 UW System initiatives, including funding for programs that would make college more affordable for students.
In the coming weeks, the GOP-led committee will craft a new spending plan starting from the base budget — as it did with Evers’ two previous budgets — deciding how much to give to universities through 2025. Evers' proposal would increase the UW System’s budget by $305.9 million over the biennium.
The committee will also determine the capital budget, in which Evers proposed nearly $1.8 billion toward UW System buildings — about half of the governor’s total proposed budget of $3.8 billion.
At the forum, panelists discussed how divides in the Legislature could continue the trend of budget cuts for UW-Madison and the wider System.
Asked about the chances of the UW System receiving increased general purpose revenue, Wittke, who is not on the Joint Finance Committee, said “anything’s possible.” But, he added, “there are probably some choppy waters around higher education over there in the (Capitol).”
“It’s just the reality that there are some people that pay more attention to headlines than they do to getting the facts,” said Wittke, who is also on the assembly's committee on colleges and universities. “So those of us that advocate for higher ed, sometimes you have a little stronger headwinds.”
Public funding for the UW System is among the lowest in the nation, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. The System saw $15,079 in public funding per student in 2021 — well below the national average for four-year schools, at $17,733 per student.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who is on the Joint Finance Committee, said Republicans should remedy “decades of historic underinvestment” in the UW System by taking advantage of the state’s unprecedented $7.1 billion surplus.
“We no longer have to plead poverty,” Roys said. “We actually do have the funds to invest in the University of Wisconsin System.
“It's unfortunate that even though our System is by far the most important economic engine for our state, it’s also a very convenient punching bag for some people in the Capitol who would rather use it as a sort of divisive wedge issue, than see it for what it actually is,” she added.
Roys also said she was “incredibly sad” to see Republicans strip from the governor’s budget funding for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which covers UW System tuition for students from low income families. Republicans on the State Building Commission also rejected all 112 projects in Evers’ capital budget, many of which would go toward upgrading and renovating the UW System’s aging facilities.
Yet Wittke called the removal of the governor’s proposals procedural. “That doesn't mean things are stripped out and lost forever,” he said. “It just means that the process is starting a bit differently.”
The Joint Finance Committee will eventually send its version of the two budgets to the Legislature for approval. After it’s passed by the Assembly and Senate, Evers can reject it, sign it into law or modify it with his veto authority.
Wittke also pointed out the state’s surplus is split between $4 billion in one-time funds and about $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in continuing operations that could carry over in the future.
“No matter how you slice it — ongoing surplus versus one-time surplus — the fact of the matter is that there is a one-time surplus, at least at the state level,” said Crystal Potts, UW-Madison’s director of state relations, in response. “So what do we do with it? Invest in infrastructure.”
Among UW-Madison’s top priorities in the capital budget, she said, include funding for a new engineering building, the Shell athletics facility and a new home for the School of Education’s Art Department.
While the university recently broke ground on a $260 million building for the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences, which was solely funded by donors, Potts added that it’s rare for UW-Madison to complete building projects without state support.
“I will tell you that I do advocate for the engineering complex here,” Wittke said. “I believe in investing in things that will serve our students into the next generation. But we can’t invest in everything, so there are some tough decisions to be made.”
Both Wittke and Roys added they wish they could return to a time when the UW System was seen as an area with bipartisan support.
“There are too many things that are way too polarized,” Wittke said. “But I think a lot has to do with us finding a way to get along and understand that we have differences. We might believe the same things, but I just might have a different way to get there financially.”