A majority of University of Wisconsin System students don’t feel free to share their opinions about controversial topics or are unwilling to consider views they disagree with, according to results released Wednesday from a survey that has stirred controversy across the 13 campuses.
Initial pushback led the System to postpone the first iteration of the survey last spring, though it was later sent to over 83,000 UW System students in November. Nearly 10,500 students completed the survey, a 12.5% response rate.
The survey asked students their perceptions of viewpoint diversity, self-censorship and freedom of expression on campus. It also included questions about how likely students are to consider viewpoints they disagree with, including on abortion, COVID-19 vaccines, racial inequity and transgender issues.
The results showed that most students hadn’t learned about the First Amendment in any of their courses, and that some believed it was acceptable for their university to ban speakers who’ve made offensive and harmful statements.
Over 14% of UW-Madison students, about twice the System average, said it was acceptable to use noise to disrupt invited speakers whose messages are offensive. Nearly 5% of UW-Madison students also said it was acceptable to force them off the stage, compared with 3% of all UW System respondents.
In a Wednesday news conference at UW-Oshkosh, UW System President Jay Rothman said people should not be afraid of what the survey shows, despite anxieties among students and faculty that the results could be used for political reasons. Some, for example, have expressed fears that Republican legislators could misuse the results, saying the survey comprised “leading questions” and signaled political interference in the System.
The results will instead be used to assess campus climate, help bridge "divides" and understand students' knowledge of the First Amendment, Rothman said.
"We can't be afraid of the truth and what the survey shows us, we want to make sure we get ourselves better. It is important that our universities continue to be marketplaces of ideas where divergent opinions can be shared and debated and discussed. I think that, at the end of the day, is a bipartisan issue."
Polarization a ‘challenge’
According to the results, nearly 60% of students said faculty and instructors encourage students to explore a wide range of viewpoints "often" or "extremely often." But the survey also found students aren't that likely to consider viewpoints they disagree with, especially when it comes to topics like abortion, sexual assault and transgender issues.
About 38% of students said they are "not at all" likely to consider divergent viewpoints on sexual assault. Around 34% and 31% of students answered similarly about abortion and transgender issues, respectively.
Students were also “not at all” or only “a little comfortable” expressing their views on immigration (35%), gun control (36%), police misconduct (36%) and transgender issues (44%), though most were “very” or “extremely” comfortable talking about climate change, bridges and roads, and sexual assault.
The survey additionally asked how students, professors and universities should deal with offensive speech or conflicting viewpoints. Those topics have prompted nationwide debate on how public universities should regulate free speech. Some Republicans, for example, argue college campuses suppress conservative views.
Some liberal students have also called on universities to ban speakers they deem harmful, including at UW-Madison. In October, students urged the university to cancel an event featuring Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator and self-described “theocratic fascist.”
While one in three students said they agree "quite a bit" or a "great deal" that administrators should disinvite public speakers who promote messages that some students deem offensive, nearly half said they agree "not at all" or just a "little" with that approach.
More than half of respondents also agreed "not at all" or "a little" that administrators should ban the expression of views that some students believe cause harm, with one in five agreeing "quite a bit" or a "great deal" that administrators should ban such speech.
Self-identified liberals were more likely than moderates or conservatives to agree with banning harmful speech and disinviting some speakers, according to the results.
Students also said faculty are largely supportive of free expression, but one in three felt “pressured” by an instructor to agree with a particular viewpoint in class or on an assignment. Nearly 45% of Republican students and 53% of students who lean “very conservative” answered this way, compared with about 16% of Democrats and nearly 15% of “very liberal” students.
Rothman said he’s also particularly concerned about polarization on campuses, which could make some students feel less comfortable speaking up.
Nearly 60% of students reported wanting to express their views about a controversial topic in class but decided not to. Over half of students who consider themselves “somewhat” or “very” liberal didn’t speak up, while 75% of people who identify as “very” conservative and 69% who identify as “somewhat” conservative reported keeping their views to themselves.
The survey additionally gauged students' knowledge of the First Amendment, with about one in three saying they’ve learned about it in class. In some cases, however, students demonstrated they “weren’t very well aware of the parameters of their constitutional rights,” Rothman said.
'Disastrous rollout'
Results of the survey come after widespread criticism and changing decisions from the UW System.
Ahead of the survey’s launch in April, then-UW System interim President Michael Falbo initially decided to forgo the System’s participation in the survey after receiving pushback from chancellors. But Falbo ultimately went ahead with it at the urging of the survey’s authors.
That decision led to the resignation of Jim Henderson as interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater. He stepped down the day before the survey’s initial announcement.
The research team later canceled the survey after it was “rolled out in a very botched manner in the spring,” the group replied in an email to a feedback document from UW-Madison’s student governance group, Associated Students of Madison.
The five researchers, including professors in political science, philosophy and psychology, shared a draft with and received input from student governance groups in an effort to improve the survey.
“We acknowledge that it was a disastrous rollout,” the researchers wrote to ASM. Because of student and faculty pushback at the time, they said, “we did not believe that response rates would justify moving forward with the survey.”
The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, a unit of the UW System, conducted the project with over $100,000 from UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.
The center is named after the Menard family, which founded the Menards store chain and donated $2.36 million to the UW organization. The Menards also have a history of donating to conservative campaigns.
Students received a $10 gift card for completing the survey.
At the news conference, Rothman said he will discuss the results on campuses and encourage administrators to review their institutions’ public engagement on free speech issues. He said he has also asked the new Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue to identify best practices across universities on free speech and free expression.
“We have to acknowledge that some students at our universities simply don’t feel comfortable sharing their views in class or elsewhere on campus,” Rothman said. “We need to create a culture that more openly values free expression — and make sure students understand their rights under the First Amendment.”