New student enrollment at the University of Wisconsin System’s main campuses is at its highest in the past four years, according to estimates released Thursday based on the first day of classes.
The number of new students, including freshmen and first-year transfers at the System’s 13 universities, is about 26,442 this fall — an over 2% increase since last year.
The preliminary figures, however, show total UW System enrollment is at 161,430 this year — a 1% decline from fall 2021 and a 3% decline when excluding UW-Madison.
Total enrollment down
In a Thursday media briefing, UW System President Jay Rothman said he expected the decline in total enrollment due to the pandemic. Across the nation, the pandemic has further worsened enrollment at colleges over the past two years.
Only three of the UW System's four-year campuses reported total increases: UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay and UW-Superior. UW-Madison reported a 5% increase over the past year, with an uptick of 2,177 students.
At 4% growth, UW-Superior enrolled 100 more students this year. UW-Green Bay added 316 students, equal to a 3% increase.
UW-La Crosse remained even, and the other 10 universities declined. UW-Oshkosh saw the largest decrease among the 13 main campuses, a dip of about 6%, or 853 students less than fall 2021.
The System’s two-year branch campuses additionally reported a 9% decrease overall since last year. The branch campus with the steepest enrollment decline was UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, with 25% less students than last year.
UW-Green Bay at Manitowoc had the highest increase of the branch campuses, with an additional 81 students, or 24% more than last year. Rothman attributed the increase at UW-Green Bay’s branch campuses to dual enrollment courses, which allow students to earn college credit while in high school.
He said the UW System will continue developing strategies to help the other struggling branch campuses remain viable.
First-year enrollment up
Rothman additionally saw a bright spot amid the slight decline in total enrollment: the increase in first-year students. He said the uptick comes in part from efforts to simplify the application process.
Over the past few years, the UW System has allowed students to opt out of submitting ACT scores and apply for multiple schools in one application. It has also eliminated application fees at most of its campuses.
Rothman added the surge in first-years signals that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could be waning at the UW System.
“We are very pleased that we seem to have started to pull our way out of the pandemic,” he said. “We think that's important because Wisconsin is in a war for talent … and we do not have enough graduates of four-year institutions (and) graduate schools in our state to satisfy the needs of employers in Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which starts in fall 2023, could additionally attract more students in the coming years, Rothman said. The program, announced in August, will waive the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for UW System students whose household incomes are less than $62,000 per year.
Rothman also said the UW System is looking at ways to attract adult learners and people who have dropped out of college in an effort to boost enrollment.
“Those strategies, coupled with the Tuition Promise,” he said, “will help continue to position us to draw additional students into System schools.”