The number of students enrolled this fall at the University of Wisconsin System’s main campuses has stabilized from the previous year, reversing a decline in enrollment for the first time since 2014.
The UW System added 540 students to its 13 universities this fall compared to last, according to estimates based on the first day of classes. It’s a nearly 0.5% increase, with over 161,000 total students enrolled.
Excluding UW-Madison, new freshman enrollment is up 3%, said UW System President Jay Rothman.
“I am particularly heartened by the 3% increase,” he told reporters Thursday. “I think these figures reflect the value that students and parents put on a UW System education. I think they appreciate our affordability and our accessibility.”
Eight of the 13 universities are seeing modest decreases in enrollment, however, and nearly all of the two-year branch campuses have lost students from the previous year.
Five universities with increased enrollment
UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater are all projected to have total increases. Both reporting increases at just over 1% are UW-Madison and UW-Green Bay.
UW-Madison has added nearly 670 students, an intentionally smaller uptick than previous years to account for last year’s freshman class, which was larger than expected.
UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater are all seeing increases around 3%.
According to the preliminary figures, UW-Stout and UW-Oshkosh have the biggest enrollment declines. UW-Stout lost 3.5%, or 254 students, compared to last year. UW-Oshkosh’s enrollment declined 2%, or a loss of 237 students.
UW-Milwaukee is also down about 1%, a loss of 285 students since last fall.
Most of the UW System’s campuses are also facing structural deficits, and some universities have taken measures to reduce their budgets. UW-Oshkosh, for example, is cutting over 200 non-faculty employees and furloughing all others as it works to reverse an $18 million deficit.
Despite an increase at UW-Platteville and relatively flat enrollment at UW-Parkside, Rothman said it will have little effect on their deficits. UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside are projecting structural deficits of $9.7 million and $4 million, respectively, and both have said they are considering furloughing staff to make up for their shortfall.
“I think each of the universities that have structural deficits had some sense of where these numbers would come out,” Rothman said. “We are looking at the long term to make sure that we're making the structural changes that are necessary to make sure that all of our universities are viable and sustainable, not for just the current generation but for generations to come.”
Branch campuses continue to struggle
UW System’s two-year branch campuses are continuing to face issues in attracting new students. Earlier this year, UW-Platteville at Richland ended in-person instruction, essentially closing the school, after its enrollment dwindled to just 60 students.
The only branches to experience enrollment increases this fall include UW-Green Bay at Manitowoc, UW-Platteville at Baraboo and UW-Whitewater in Rock County.
“We're continuing to have conversations with our chancellors about how we address that situation,” Rothman said of the branch campuses’ viability. “(We want to) make sure that we do our best both to guard our accessibility mission, but also to be good financial stewards of the resources that we have available to us.”