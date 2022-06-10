Karen Walsh will replace Edmund Manydeeds as president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
In a meeting Friday morning at the UW-Milwaukee campus, regents unanimously voted to elect Walsh. She has been part of the 18-member board since 2019, serving as regent vice president for the past year.
Walsh’s election comes after Manydeeds, who will remain on the board, stepped down a year short of the typical two years of service. “Karen loves the System,” Manydeeds said in a farewell speech. “There is no one that's better prepared to be the president of the System than she is.”
Regent Amy Bogost was elected vice president, making it the first time in System history that the board has been led by two women.
At its Thursday meeting — the first with UW System President Jay Rothman at the helm — the regents unanimously approved next year’s budget, which continues UW System’s in-state undergraduate tuition freeze for the 10th academic year.
Rothman recommended extending the freeze, which has kept tuition rates the same at UW System’s four-year campuses since 2013. Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers allocated $25 million in federal pandemic relief funding to continue the freeze.
“We are certainly grateful for that support,” Rothman said. “We continue to do our best to keep costs down, but we know we are facing inflationary headwinds.”
Even with the tuition freeze in place, the average cost to attend a UW System school will rise due to segregated fees and housing. According to the budget, room and board will increase $231 per year and fees will increase $40 per year. That means a typical residential undergraduate will see a 1.7% total increase of $273 next year.
Despite their decision to move forward with the budget, some regents voiced concern about the viability of keeping tuition stagnant — a talking point that has long been brought up by System leaders.
Regent John Miller said he planned to support the budget “only because the fiscal hole left to continue the freeze is being mercifully filled by Gov. Evers.” The state is still left with federal COVID money, he said, “but this won’t be the case in future years.”
“The gap between what is available to the universities to fund operations and what is needed is still there and only growing larger," Miller said. "This never-ending tuition freeze environment weakens the ability of our universities to serve our students.”
According to a report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin has not prioritized financial aid programs in recent state budgets. Instead, it has focused on freezing tuition at the UW System to keep college affordable.
From 2000 to 2011, the study said, state spending on grants, loans and scholarships grew rapidly but has since stalled.
While Miller said the freeze benefits students, it deprives campuses of business revenue, which “ultimately hurts the students by compromising their educational experiences.”
“The students don't want to attend schools that have buildings in dire need of repair, where we lose great professors who flee the state to earn market wages, or where cutting-edge research is being performed in labs that look like someone's garage," Miller said. “This path is just not sustainable, and in fact, it frankly borders on negligence on our part.”
"I've run a business, and I can tell you that if I didn't raise the price of my product for 10 years — while watching my expenses increase, my employee salaries increase, and my capital assets get older and need more expensive repairs — I'd be out of business,” he added. “Our students deserve better fiscal stewardship.”
According to the budget, the System will spend about $296 million more compared to last year. Revenue is expected to reach $6.82 billion, increasing by about $275.2 million.