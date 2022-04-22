On Earth Day, students and researchers presented artworks for the Flow Project as part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring water symposium.
The Flow Project connected student artists at UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay with state water professionals to create artworks depicting critical water issues and research across Wisconsin.
Working with 44 researchers — including those at UW System, scientists in the Department of Natural Resources, specialists at Wisconsin Sea Grant and project managers at the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve — 37 students developed pieces that explored topics ranging from the microorganisms of wetlands to the health of the Great Lakes.
In a panel discussion for the water symposium, UW-Madison junior Julia Buskirk said she launched the project last year to showcase the breadth of water research happening across the state. Artwork from this year’s cohort will be on display in July and August at a gallery in the School of Education.
“This has promoted meaningful educational experiences, science, communication and, importantly, collaboration across disciplines, departments and campuses,” she said.
In partnership with Linda Graham, a UW-Madison professor emerita in botany, UW-Madison junior Ava Padilla created a woven beaded face covering called “Nostoc.”
Nostoc, commonly known as blue-green algae, is a cyanobacteria which often goes unseen unless observed through a microscope. Using glass and gemstone beads, Padilla’s face mask depicts the Chilean Altiplano wetlands in which the organisms make their home.
“The beauty of algal forms is astounding,” Padilla said. “Especially in the creation of this mask, I was just struck by the communities of these cyanobacteria and I wanted to bring to life those forms.”
Graham, who studies harmful algal blooms from a DNA perspective, said she wanted to be part of the Flow Project because her work isn’t always intuitive to people. In expeditions to remote Indigenous areas, her research on the microscopic level can be hard to understand.
“The explanation to the general viewer about the DNA results are relatively inaccessible,” Graham said. “Art can make the transition.”
Logan Maedke, a UW-Green Bay student, also shared the process of his physical model illustrating groundwater movement through karst conduits, which allow contaminants to recharge groundwater aquifers. The piece used foam insulation boards, waterproof sealant and acrylics.
“The complexity of karst systems can be confusing, but I think visual illustration could help in explaining these features,” he said.
One of Maedke’s professional partners, Kevin Erb, a director of the Conservation Professional Training Program, said the organization uses the model to physically show homeowners what happens when they have annual water issues. Many, for example, need help understanding the process causing their well water to turn brown with manure and soil.
“Right now the model is being used in classes and groundwater events for demonstration purposes,” he said. “Having a way to physically show people what happens is part of the educational strategy and it's been really beneficial to us.”
Dominick Ciruzzi, a former UW-Madison doctoral student and professor at the College of William and Mary, also shared his experience working with UW-Madison senior Ann Seliger on her illustration titled “Trees, Water and People.”
The colorful piece centers on the interconnectedness of trees, water, land use and human life through drawings similar to the children’s puzzle book “Where’s Waldo?” Ciruzzi serves as Waldo and Seliger is pictured sitting on a bench reading in the lower left corner.
While the left side of the piece focuses on cities and agriculture, the top right corner depicts groundwater and tree roots. Researchers can additionally be found measuring groundwater level, tree sway and tree rings above the central lake.
“You can zoom in on things and see so much incredible detail,” Ciruzzi said. “It's just a really wonderful experience thinking about how to embrace this science through an artistic lens.”