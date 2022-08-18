Under the new Wisconsin Tuition Promise starting next fall, in-state students from low income families will be able to attend any school in the University of Wisconsin System for free.
The program, announced this week, will waive the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for UW System students whose household incomes are less than $62,000 per year.
The UW System will fund the first year of the program in 2023-24 with $13.8 million. At a Thursday meeting on the UW-Green Bay campus, the Board of Regents also voted in favor of requesting $24.5 million from the state Legislature in its upcoming 2023-25 budget to help cover the tuition waiver in its second year.
UW System President Jay Rothman said that the initiative will attract more state students who are historically underrepresented in higher education and, in turn, bolster Wisconsin’s economy.
“The war for talent is already fierce and growing. If we win that war, the economic vibrancy of Wisconsin will be reinforced. And if we don't, we will all lose,” he said. “If we don't produce the graduates needed to fill the job openings that are there today, our Wisconsin-based employers will — out of necessity — invest elsewhere.”
The program is modeled after Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which since 2018 has used private funding to offer four years of free tuition and fees for low income students at UW-Madison.
'Game changer'
Ben Passmore, UW System associate vice president for policy analysis and research, helped conduct an affordability review of the UW System. He said the System’s campuses are among the most affordable among public four-year universities.
But college still remains unattainable for some in Wisconsin, he said, despite an in-state tuition freeze that has been in place since 2013. According to Passmore, new UW System freshmen, for example, are more likely to be from higher income families and less likely to be first generation college students.
Rothman said the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will be a “game-changer for many students.” Students will be automatically considered for the program when they apply for federal financial aid.
Those who are eligible will be awarded an average of $4,500 over four years, though the amount will vary depending on how much a student receives in other federal and state grants. In total, the UW System estimates the program will support 8,000 students over four years and cost $35.6 million.
It is unclear if the state Legislature will accept the UW System’s proposal, however. In 2020, former UW System President Tommy Thompson sought money for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise in the state’s last biennial budget.
While Gov. Tony Evers included the program in his 2020-22 state budget request, the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee ultimately rejected it.
Student aid shrinking
In the last decade, total state financial aid to Wisconsin’s college students has also declined, causing the state to fall further behind other states in financial aid levels, according to an April report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The study found Wisconsin has not prioritized financial aid programs in recent state budgets. Instead, it has focused on freezing tuition at the University of Wisconsin System to keep college affordable.
Wisconsin’s 2020 spending on grants to undergraduates worked out to $541 per student, about 45% lower than the national average of nearly $980 per undergraduate.
While the report found that total grant aid to undergraduates in Wisconsin increased 12.8% from 2010 to 2020, that ranks 36 among the 50 states. Nationally, grant aid increased by 46%.
Still, Rothman hopes the Legislature will find the benefits of the tuition waiver, including in helping the state’s labor shortage.
“This is quite simply an investment in Wisconsin's future and will help meet the state's need for talent and workforce development in the years ahead, as well as help address socio-economic challenges we have in the state,” Rothman said. “We therefore urge the Legislature to support this initiative.”