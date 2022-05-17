Professors and Board of Regents Vice President Karen Walsh spoke out in support of University of Wisconsin-Madison's next chancellor, Jennifer Mnookin, after some state Republicans criticized the hire.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Monday he is "disappointed in the Board of Regents’ blatant partisan selection of Dr. Mnookin as the next leader for UW-Madison."
But in a conference with reporters Tuesday, Walsh said the Board of Regents has only “one aisle that everybody travels down.” She said regent members, who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, unanimously chose Mnookin based on her leadership qualities — not politics.
“We hire for intelligence, innovation and leadership,” she said. “We don’t have a political litmus test.”
Walsh added that both Evers’ and Walker’s regent appointees were in support of hiring Tommy Thompson, Wisconsin’s longest-serving GOP governor, as UW System president. She also nodded to bipartisan support of outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who formerly served as Obama's acting commerce secretary.
In a statement Monday, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who is vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, also expressed ire about the regents’ pick of the UCLA Law School dean.
“If the Board of Regents truly believes that Mnookin is the best choice, then the next Republican governor and Legislature should find it impossible to provide more taxpayer dollars or allow the board to increase tuition,” he said.
In response, Walsh said she didn’t take Nass’ comment seriously and thought it was unrealistic. She encouraged Republican lawmakers to first meet Mnookin before threatening to cut off the UW System’s revenue.
“If there is common ground in Wisconsin, certainly it must be the UW System,” she said. “Unfortunately, it's a little sexier to talk about where we differ, but honestly the core of what we need to accomplish together with the Legislature is that common ground of advancing the university system for the good of the state of Wisconsin.”
Mnookin said she looks forward to meeting with both Democrat and Republican legislators, saying “higher education is a place where I very much hope we can come together.” As a lawyer, she added that she has experience in talking across differences.
“I’m a connector,” she said. “I’m willing to sit in the room and listen.”
Timothy Yu, a UW-Madison Asian American studies professor, also voiced support for Mnookin. He listened to her speak at a public forum for chancellor candidates in early May, saying he was impressed by her energy and sense of vision for the university.
Though he thinks Mnookin is a great choice who has a firm understanding of UW-Madison’s mission, he said he was unsurprised by the opposition from state Republicans.
“Unfortunately, it’s not surprising,” Yu said. “But I think it has very little to do with her actually.”
In a tweet, UW-Madison political science professor Mark Copelovitch called the GOP reactions toward Mnookin “utter nonsense.” He referenced a statement from former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch — who is vying to unseat Evers in the upcoming governor’s race — which said she is infuriated with the hire of a “woke radical” like Mnookin.
“This is absurd, and it highlights exactly how extreme the WI GOP has become,” Copelovitch said. “Mnookin is a highly respected, deeply qualified, perfectly mainstream choice to be the chancellor of a world-class research university.”
In a Tuesday statement from the Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the organization also said it condemned in “the strongest possible terms” Republican attacks on Mnookin, “which are grounded in corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories.”
AAUP said Nass’ and other GOP lawmakers’ comments were egregious, constituting “unacceptable political interference in the administration of the UW System.”
“These threats are beyond the pale,” AAUP said. “They are deeply inappropriate and an embarrassment to the entire state. We call on these elected officials and candidates to retract their statements and apologize.”