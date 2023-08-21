University of Wisconsin-Platteville and UW-Parkside will furlough their staff as both schools anticipate major budget shortfalls by the end of the current fiscal year.
UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside are projecting structural deficits of $9.7 million and $4 million, respectively, the universities’ chancellors told employees in an email Monday. A structural deficit is when ongoing expenses exceed recurring revenue.
It’s another sign of struggling times for the UW System: In early August, UW Oshkosh announced it will cut over 200 non-faculty employees and administrators this fall — about 14% of its workforce — and furlough all others.
Those Oshkosh layoffs come as a result of a projected $18 million structural deficit by the end of fiscal year 2024, which the school's Chancellor Andrew Leavitt described as “unprecedented.”
UW-Parkside will seek to balance its budget through filling only open positions identified as “critical,” said Interim Chancellor Scott Menke, in addition to the furloughs. He said the school will also pause all new initiatives and reduce department budgets and spending across campus by approximately 10%.
Additionally, UW-Platteville will reduce its staff through layoffs and a voluntary retirement program, said Chancellor Tammy Evetovich.
UW Oshkosh, UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville have cited the same challenges leading to the cuts: a decade-long tuition freeze, rising costs, dwindling enrollment and declining state support, which has made the campuses more reliant on tuition revenue.
In a statement, UW System President Jay Rothman said the chancellors’ decision to furlough employees was disappointing but not unexpected.
“Our universities are facing demographic, political and economic realities that require hard, though necessary decisions,” he said. “These actions we are forced to take represent missed opportunities for our students and families but are necessary given our circumstances.”
Rothman has long warned of the System’s financial struggles. Ten of the UW System’s 13 four-year campuses are projected to fall into structural deficits for 2023-24, ranging from $600,000 to $15.1 million, according to UW System financial documents. Among all campuses, total expenses exceeded total revenue by nearly $33.4 million for 2022-23.
Compounding the problem is a lack of financial support from the state. According to a report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, public funding for UW System universities is among the lowest in the nation, ranking 42nd compared to other states.
In the most recent state budget, Republican lawmakers pulled out $32 million from the UW System budget — roughly the amount the UW System spends on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts — and required it be spent on programming to bolster the state's workforce.
“Our campuses need public investment,” said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, in a statement, “but Republican politicians continue their war on higher education with yet another round of devastating cuts.”
UW System had already taken measures to balance its finances, including ending in-person instruction at UW-Platteville’s two-year campus in Richland. Rothman also announced in late March that tuition for resident undergraduates will increase next school year by an average of 5% across the System — the first tuition hike in a decade.