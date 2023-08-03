University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will cut over 200 non-faculty employees and administrators this fall — about 14% of its workforce — and furlough all others, President Jay Rothman told reporters Thursday.
The layoffs come as a result of a projected $18 million structural deficit by the end of fiscal year 2024, which Chancellor Andrew Leavitt described as “unprecedented.”
“The university will be undertaking a series of difficult and unfortunate steps to reduce and cut back its operations,” Rothman said. “These are choices that none of us want to make, but we have a fiduciary responsibility to act.”
Rising costs, dwindling enrollment and declining state support, which has made the campus more reliant on tuition revenue, have created what Rothman called a “perfect storm” leading UW Oshkosh to make the cuts.
Leavitt said the university has seen enrollment decline steadily over the years, with a projected 3% decline in overall enrollment this fall. A recent UW System estimate also shows all of its four-year schools except for UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout will be in the red by the end of 2023-24 due to planned one-time expenses and ongoing structural deficits.
“All of the chancellors are actively engaged in reducing those deficits, and there will be different paths to resolving those deficits over time,” Rothman said of the future of UW System’s 12 other universities. “I don't think you can assume that simply (because) UW Oshkosh has taken its path that it will necessarily follow (at) all of the other universities.”
UW Oshkosh will notify employees of layoffs in the fall semester, Leavitt said, though those who voluntarily retire will be exempt. Intermittent furloughs will begin in September, continuing through June, with higher earners subjected to longer furloughs.
Faculty positions and academic programs will not be cut, the chancellor told employees, but the average teaching load for faculty will likely increase and “self-supporting” programs may be discontinued.
“It is both unfortunate and disappointing that we are making these decisions,” Rothman said. “The current demographic, political and economic realities our universities are encountering simultaneously are unprecedented, however.”
According to a report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, public funding for UW System universities is among the lowest in the nation, ranking 42nd compared to other states. In the most recent state budget, Republican lawmakers pulled out $32 million from the UW System budget — roughly the amount the UW System spends on DEI efforts — and required it be spent on efforts to bolster the state's workforce.
“(Republicans) got what they wanted: staff losing their jobs, and our public university system once again suffering under GOP attacks,” said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, in a statement. “The UW System needs to be fully funded and should never have been put in this position.”
UW System had already taken measures to balance its finances, including ending in-person instruction at two-year campus UW-Richland. Rothman also announced in late March that tuition for resident undergraduates will increase next school year by an average of 5% across the System — the first tuition hike in a decade.