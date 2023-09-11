Tucked away in a hot and humid room on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, colonies of flesh-eating beetles and their larvae crawl along the bones of a giraffe, chomping away at its dried tissue.
Laura Monahan, associate director of UW-Madison’s Zoological Museum, jokes that the insects are among the museum’s hardest workers. After the beetles finish cleaning off their meal, staff will send the giraffe bones across the street to the Zoological Museum’s growing collection of around 750,000 other specimens.
The museum, located on the fourth floor and part of the basement of the Noland Zoology Building, holds cabinets and rooms filled with bones, skins and stuffed mounts of preserved animals — from lions and hippos to fish and condors. It’s not open to the public, but students, researchers and instructors use the meticulously cataloged collection for learning and teaching.
Students in zoology classes, for example, can examine the difference between the bones of dozens of wolves. Teachers can show their classes the skins of weasels to demonstrate how the geography in which they lived affects their coats. And staff can send specimens to other UW System schools that lack such an extensive collection, to veterinarians who want to prepare for complicated surgical procedures or to researchers who request them to conduct their studies.
“These are amazing resources that are used worldwide,” Monahan said, “but people on campus don't know they exist.”
Even though space is an issue — the museum’s budget hasn’t increased since 1984 — the museum hardly ever refuses animal donations, Monahan said. The specimens come from zoos, wildlife rehabilitation centers and other agencies, including the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Some of the animals are collected after dying of natural causes, while others are confiscated from illegal poachers.
“(The animals) can go on to be ambassadors for their species,” Monahan said. “You can’t replace it. It’s vouching for that individual in time and space.”
For some visitors, the museum might also be their only chance to see a certain exotic animal or an extinct species. That includes the museum’s collection of passenger pigeons, which went extinct in 1914 and are now kept in special cabinets.
Monahan also sees some of the specimens as relics of the museum’s and UW-Madison’s history. The museum got its start prior to the construction of the first university building, when the UW Board of Regents established the “Natural History Cabinet” at their first meeting in 1848. The collection eventually found its home in what was then called Science Hall, but the building burned down in 1884, and most of the museum’s items went up in flames along with it.
Edward Birge, an assistant curator of the cabinet who later went on to become president of the university in the 1900s, began purchasing items to replace what was lost in the fire. In the 1880s, he bought a large sea turtle skeleton for $60, which Monahan still uses today to show students the anatomical differences between sea turtles and Galapagos tortoises that were once kept at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Other interesting specimens include a polar bear skin from the Wisconsin Historical Society, an over 30,000-year-old mastodon skeleton from Wisconsin, a lion killed illegally by a poacher and then confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, aquatic invertebrates kept in old jars filled with fluid and fish scales stored in a repurposed card catalog cabinet from Memorial Library.
While the museum’s collection is large, its staff is small, with only three full-time employees who are working on organizing a backlog of specimens. Part of their work also includes preparing the animals for preservation, which means deskinning specimens, removing their muscles and organs, and drying the leftover meat on the bones for the beetles to feed on. The museum also relies on volunteers, many of whom are former students or retired faculty.
All of the staff are united in their passion for giving students and researchers access to the museum’s thousands of specimens, Monahan said. She also teaches an introduction to museum studies course, which takes students on tours of the university’s five natural history collections as well as the Arboretum.
“It's a course that I would have wanted to take when I was a student here, but it didn't exist,” Monahan said. “I still get excited about the museum and I like to introduce students to it. Every tour I give, I learn something. I can't underscore enough how awesome these resources are.”